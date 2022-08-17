Cullen Pipe Major Con wins gold at world solo piping championships in Glasgow

Con at the prize giving for the Grade 1 Competition on Thursday at The Scottish National Piping Centre, Cowcaddens.

Congratulations are due to Cullen Pipe Major Con Houlihan who claimed gold in the Clasp Grade 1 Piobaireachd Contest at the World Amateur Solo Piping Competition hosted in Glasgow.

This year the event was in-person event in 2022 and catered for adult amateur pipers graded 1,2,3 & 4/5. Held on Thursday last, the venue was St Aloysius College on Hill Street, Glasgow, and Con submitted three tunes of choice for the event.

Cullen Pipe Band is no stranger to competing at a high level and it is a firm fixture at many important public events over a wide area since 1941 and there is no end to the amount of time, dedication and commitment Con gives to promote and enhance the piping tradition. This latest success is regarded as one of the most significant wins of Con’s Piping Career.

A cornerstone to Cullen Pipe Band, Con assumed the Pipe Major position in 1976 and oversaw the band in joining the National Band Association where, over the years, Cullen Pipe Band has earned an unrivalled musical reputation for ability, versatility, reputation and wins in prestigious competitions.

Like a good wine getting better with time, Con’s success continues to grow.