Cullen party in the aftermath of rewarding season

Family, friends and supporters of Cullen GAA saluted their Junior A Football team at a celebration function hosted in Springfort Hall, Mallow this past week.

Victory in the Duhallow Championship earned Cullen a vital breakthrough, a reward for the hard work delivered over recent seasons.

At the end of the campaign a satisfying occasion for the men in blue and gold as team captain Colin Moynihan lifted the silverware and third time lucky for Cullen after defeats in the previous two deciders.

Club Chairman Der O’Connor commended all involved in the triumph, the club bridging a 14 year gap to regain the divisional title at the expense of Kanturk in the decider. Tasked with bringing Cullen back to the good times of the Noughties, winners of three divisional championship titles and a Ducon Cup title was former Kerry great John Crowley.

“On the field, John was no stranger to success, part of an East Kerry side to win three consecutive Kerry County SFC titles and he enjoyed a successful era with his club Glenflesk before moving to Bishopstown briefly. At inter-county level, John sampled accolades on three Kerry sides to win the Sam Maguire and added an All Star Award”, said Der.

“During his two seasons with Cullen, John raised the standards and the players responded by winning three of the four main Duhallow titles available during 2021/222”, he said.

In reply, the former Kerry star spoke of his delight to be involved with the club and success enjoyed on the field.

“The players must be commended for their efforts, the future is bright and the team can look ahead optimistically to playing in the new Co. Premier Junior grade in 2023. Importantly the club is moving forward with improved facilities on and off the field”, said John.

Once the formalities were completed, those present enjoyed music and song from the group Dark and Lively.