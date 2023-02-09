Cork

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.3°C Dublin

Cullen party in the aftermath of rewarding season

Members of the Hickey party at the Cullen GAA Victory Dinner Dance. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Andrew O'Sullivan, James O'Sullivan and Donal O'Sullivan relax at the Cullen GAA Victory Dinner Dance. Picture John Tarrant Expand
The O'Connor family enjoying a great night at the Cullen GAA Victory Dinner Dance. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Philip Murphy and Eimear Dalaigh pictured at the Cullen GAA Victory Dinner Dance. Picture John Tarrant Expand
The Hickey family pictured at the Cullen GAA Victory Dinner Dance. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Enjoying the Cullen GAA Victory Dinner Dance were Ruth McGuane and Maura O'Keeffe. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Sinead O'Sullivan and Meg Collins at the Cullen GAA Victory Dinner Dance. Picture John Tarrant Expand
The Twomey family enjoying the Cullen GAA Victory Dinner Dance. Picture John Tarrant Expand
The O'Riordan family enjoyed the Cullen GAA Victory Dinner Dance. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Jack, Luke and Ann Murphy at the Cullen GAA Victory Dinner Dance. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Donie and Josie Collins at at Cullen GAA Victory Dinner Dance. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Key personel behind the Cullen GAA Football triumph at the Cullen GAA Victory Dinner Dance. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Kaytlin Murphy, Millstreet and Conor O'Connor at the Cullen GAA Victory Dinner Dance. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Ciara Keane, Colin and Marie Walsh at at Cullen GAA Victory Dinner Dance. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Catriona Fox and John Crowley met up at the Cullen GAA Victory Dinner Dance. Picture John Tarrant Expand

Close

Members of the Hickey party at the Cullen GAA Victory Dinner Dance. Picture John Tarrant

Members of the Hickey party at the Cullen GAA Victory Dinner Dance. Picture John Tarrant

Andrew O'Sullivan, James O'Sullivan and Donal O'Sullivan relax at the Cullen GAA Victory Dinner Dance. Picture John Tarrant

Andrew O'Sullivan, James O'Sullivan and Donal O'Sullivan relax at the Cullen GAA Victory Dinner Dance. Picture John Tarrant

The O'Connor family enjoying a great night at the Cullen GAA Victory Dinner Dance. Picture John Tarrant

The O'Connor family enjoying a great night at the Cullen GAA Victory Dinner Dance. Picture John Tarrant

Philip Murphy and Eimear Dalaigh pictured at the Cullen GAA Victory Dinner Dance. Picture John Tarrant

Philip Murphy and Eimear Dalaigh pictured at the Cullen GAA Victory Dinner Dance. Picture John Tarrant

The Hickey family pictured at the Cullen GAA Victory Dinner Dance. Picture John Tarrant

The Hickey family pictured at the Cullen GAA Victory Dinner Dance. Picture John Tarrant

Enjoying the Cullen GAA Victory Dinner Dance were Ruth McGuane and Maura O'Keeffe. Picture John Tarrant

Enjoying the Cullen GAA Victory Dinner Dance were Ruth McGuane and Maura O'Keeffe. Picture John Tarrant

Sinead O'Sullivan and Meg Collins at the Cullen GAA Victory Dinner Dance. Picture John Tarrant

Sinead O'Sullivan and Meg Collins at the Cullen GAA Victory Dinner Dance. Picture John Tarrant

The Twomey family enjoying the Cullen GAA Victory Dinner Dance. Picture John Tarrant

The Twomey family enjoying the Cullen GAA Victory Dinner Dance. Picture John Tarrant

The O'Riordan family enjoyed the Cullen GAA Victory Dinner Dance. Picture John Tarrant

The O'Riordan family enjoyed the Cullen GAA Victory Dinner Dance. Picture John Tarrant

Jack, Luke and Ann Murphy at the Cullen GAA Victory Dinner Dance. Picture John Tarrant

Jack, Luke and Ann Murphy at the Cullen GAA Victory Dinner Dance. Picture John Tarrant

Donie and Josie Collins at at Cullen GAA Victory Dinner Dance. Picture John Tarrant

Donie and Josie Collins at at Cullen GAA Victory Dinner Dance. Picture John Tarrant

Key personel behind the Cullen GAA Football triumph at the Cullen GAA Victory Dinner Dance. Picture John Tarrant

Key personel behind the Cullen GAA Football triumph at the Cullen GAA Victory Dinner Dance. Picture John Tarrant

Kaytlin Murphy, Millstreet and Conor O'Connor at the Cullen GAA Victory Dinner Dance. Picture John Tarrant

Kaytlin Murphy, Millstreet and Conor O'Connor at the Cullen GAA Victory Dinner Dance. Picture John Tarrant

Ciara Keane, Colin and Marie Walsh at at Cullen GAA Victory Dinner Dance. Picture John Tarrant

Ciara Keane, Colin and Marie Walsh at at Cullen GAA Victory Dinner Dance. Picture John Tarrant

Catriona Fox and John Crowley met up at the Cullen GAA Victory Dinner Dance. Picture John Tarrant

Catriona Fox and John Crowley met up at the Cullen GAA Victory Dinner Dance. Picture John Tarrant

/

Members of the Hickey party at the Cullen GAA Victory Dinner Dance. Picture John Tarrant

corkman

John Tarrant

Family, friends and supporters of Cullen GAA saluted their Junior A Football team at a celebration function hosted in Springfort Hall, Mallow this past week.

Victory in the Duhallow Championship earned Cullen a vital breakthrough, a reward for the hard work delivered over recent seasons.

At the end of the campaign a satisfying occasion for the men in blue and gold as team captain Colin Moynihan lifted the silverware and third time lucky for Cullen after defeats in the previous two deciders.

Club Chairman Der O’Connor commended all involved in the triumph, the club bridging a 14 year gap to regain the divisional title at the expense of Kanturk in the decider. Tasked with bringing Cullen back to the good times of the Noughties, winners of three divisional championship titles and a Ducon Cup title was former Kerry great John Crowley.

This is Cork Newsletter

Cork's essential reads in local news and sport, straight to your inbox every week

This field is required

“On the field, John was no stranger to success, part of an East Kerry side to win three consecutive Kerry County SFC titles and he enjoyed a successful era with his club Glenflesk before moving to Bishopstown briefly. At inter-county level, John sampled accolades on three Kerry sides to win the Sam Maguire and added an All Star Award”, said Der.

“During his two seasons with Cullen, John raised the standards and the players responded by winning three of the four main Duhallow titles available during 2021/222”, he said.

In reply, the former Kerry star spoke of his delight to be involved with the club and success enjoyed on the field.

“The players must be commended for their efforts, the future is bright and the team can look ahead optimistically to playing in the new Co. Premier Junior grade in 2023. Importantly the club is moving forward with improved facilities on and off the field”, said John.

Once the formalities were completed, those present enjoyed music and song from the group Dark and Lively.

Privacy