Cork

Back to Independent.ie

| 19.7°C Dublin

Cullen Feis Laitiarain retains identity

Erin Vaughan and Ajay Cronin, Boherbue particating at Feis Laitiarain. Photo by John Tarrant. Expand
Rian Gleeson enjoyed performing at Cullen Feis Laitiarain. Photo by John Tarrant. Expand
Con and Abbie O'Shea, Clondrohid enjoying Feis Laitiarain in Cullen. Photo by John Tarrant. Expand
Katie O'Sullivan, Mahilet O'Leary, Ally Moynihan and VyHa O'Leary performing at Cullen Feis. Photo by John Tarrant. Expand
Ronan Hynes, Kanturk participating at Feis Laitiarain, Cullen. Photo by John Tarrant. Expand
Darragh Kelleher, Millstreet performing at Cullen Feis Laitiarain. Photo by John Tarrant. Expand
Seán Pierce on the tin whistle at Cullen's Feis Laitiarain. Photo by John Tarrant. Expand
Ava Huxley, Freemount delivering a rendition at Cullen's Feis Laitiarain. Photo by John Tarrant. Expand

Close

Erin Vaughan and Ajay Cronin, Boherbue particating at Feis Laitiarain. Photo by John Tarrant.

Erin Vaughan and Ajay Cronin, Boherbue particating at Feis Laitiarain. Photo by John Tarrant.

Rian Gleeson enjoyed performing at Cullen Feis Laitiarain. Photo by John Tarrant.

Rian Gleeson enjoyed performing at Cullen Feis Laitiarain. Photo by John Tarrant.

Con and Abbie O'Shea, Clondrohid enjoying Feis Laitiarain in Cullen. Photo by John Tarrant.

Con and Abbie O'Shea, Clondrohid enjoying Feis Laitiarain in Cullen. Photo by John Tarrant.

Katie O'Sullivan, Mahilet O'Leary, Ally Moynihan and VyHa O'Leary performing at Cullen Feis. Photo by John Tarrant.

Katie O'Sullivan, Mahilet O'Leary, Ally Moynihan and VyHa O'Leary performing at Cullen Feis. Photo by John Tarrant.

Ronan Hynes, Kanturk participating at Feis Laitiarain, Cullen. Photo by John Tarrant.

Ronan Hynes, Kanturk participating at Feis Laitiarain, Cullen. Photo by John Tarrant.

Darragh Kelleher, Millstreet performing at Cullen Feis Laitiarain. Photo by John Tarrant.

Darragh Kelleher, Millstreet performing at Cullen Feis Laitiarain. Photo by John Tarrant.

Seán Pierce on the tin whistle at Cullen's Feis Laitiarain. Photo by John Tarrant.

Seán Pierce on the tin whistle at Cullen's Feis Laitiarain. Photo by John Tarrant.

Ava Huxley, Freemount delivering a rendition at Cullen's Feis Laitiarain. Photo by John Tarrant.

Ava Huxley, Freemount delivering a rendition at Cullen's Feis Laitiarain. Photo by John Tarrant.

/

Erin Vaughan and Ajay Cronin, Boherbue particating at Feis Laitiarain. Photo by John Tarrant.

corkman

John Tarrant

The music and song proved mighty for the annual Feis Laitiarain, the latest Cullen staging lived up to its reputation as one of the best in the Region. Having been hit by pandemic and related restrictions during the past two years, organisers pulled out all the stops to promote the traditional heritage of Sliabh Luachra as the long standing staging of Feis Laitiarain took place on the grounds of Cullen GAA.

Favourable weather added to the occasion, attracting an enthusiastic attendance to enjoy an action packed programme of events much to the delight of Chairperson Noreen Meade.

“The staging proved a terrific success with all categories indicating strong entries”, she said.

From the first Feis hosted in 1898 in the Old School at Lislehane; the music, dance and song has continued in an annual hosting that’s made a remarkable contribution to the heritage of the region.

This is Cork Newsletter

Cork's essential reads in local news and sport, straight to your inbox every week

This field is required

“Feis Laitiarain is very much a community event, local organisations and the public lend their outstanding support to the venture to ensure its success. We are indebted to so many people for their help in so many ways towards enhancing the staging”, said Noreen.

From noon, the action commanded interest, from the singing, recitation and music competitions with entries across the South West Region . The schedule allowed county Fleadh Cheoil winners from Cork with the ideal platform to freshen their talent ahead of the Munster final in Newcastlewest next month.

Children’s sports added to the diversity of the proceedings and the programme closed with a Group Seisiun that epitomised the cultural strength of the region.

Privacy