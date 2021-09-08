CUH is most over-crowded hospital again

THE most overcrowded hospital in the country on Wednesday was Cork University Hospital, figures released by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation revealed this week.

There were 50 patients being treated on trollies in CUH yesterday, out of a total of 395 across the country.

And the INMO is warning that overcrowding mixed with poor ventilation could put hospitals at risk of becoming “infection hotspots”.

The union is calling for maximum protection for frontline staff, including “audits and action” for ventilation in healthcare workplaces.

The highest previous figure for patients on trolleys since the pandemic began was 385 on August 10.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said: “Overcrowded hospitals can act as infection hotspots for COVID. Vaccination has made a massive difference, but there are still big dangers for frontline healthcare workers.

“They are being regularly exposed to the virus and our members have reported long-term impacts. We need maximum protection for frontline staff.

“We need to see proper audits of every healthcare workplace to ensure that ventilation meets a high standard. We have a huge amount of data on how this virus spreads – now it is time to act on it.”