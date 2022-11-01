CSO want Cork people to tell them about what impact the cost of living crisis is having on their lives

Spiralling inflation is forcing people to make financial choices can have huge repercussions for their lives.

HOW is the rise in the cost of living affecting you?’

That is the key question being posed by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) in a new survey that aims to find out how spiralling inflation is impacting on lives of people across the country.

Entitled ‘Our Lives, Our Money’, the initiative is the fourth in the CSO’s series of online ‘Pulse Survey’s, specifically designed to ‘take the pulse of the nation’ about topics of relevant interest at a particular point in time.

Fiona O’Riordan, head of the CSO’s Social Section Division said inflation, or the cost of living, affects us all in different ways.

“We want the public to tell us how rising prices are affecting them. Have people changed their shopping or socialising habits? How are they managing their money? Are people finding it harder or make end meet?”.

“By taking part in this survey, which will only take a few minutes to complete, the CSO will be able to gain an insight into the impact that inflation is having on our lives,” said Ms O’Riordan.

‘Our Money, Our Lives’, which is open to everyone over the age of 18 and living in Ireland, is currently live and can be accessed through the CSO’s social media channels or their website at www.cso.ie.

The survey will close at midnight on November 9, with the results scheduled to be published in early December.

Ms O’Riordan said the CSO Pulse Surveys are a valuable tool for making it easier for people to engage with them on issues such as health, travel, crime and well-being, while also informing the public and relevant policy makers.

“The surveys gives us a better understanding of how people feel about issues that affect their lives. We want your story to become part of the story – the story of Ireland,” said Ms O’Riordan.

“As with all CSO surveys, any information provided to us is confidential. The CSO will never share your information with another company, business, or Government Department or body. We only use the data you provide for statistical purposes and the information is aggregated so no one is identifiable from the data provided” she added.