CSO finds close to 20% of all deaths in Q1 were from Covid

Figures from the Central Statistics Office showed there were 257 Covid related deaths in Cork City and County during the first quarter of this year.

FIGURES released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) have shown that almost one-fifth of deaths across the State over the first three-months of this year were due to Covid-19.

The CSOs ‘Vital Statistics’ report for the first quarter of the year revealed that 9,564 people died in Ireland between January and the end of March compared to 8,674 over the same period in 2020, representing an increase of 10.3%.

Of the Q1 total 1,846 deaths, (19.3%) were attributed to the Covid-19 virus, of which 995 were male and 851 female. The average age of those who died due to the virus was 81.7 years-old, while the median age was 83.4 years-old.

By province, Leinster recorded the highest number of Covid related fatalities at 962, followed by Munster at 594, Connacht at 192 and Ulster at 87.

The figure for Cork County was 142, with a further 115 deaths in Cork City over the three-month period .

Cancer and circulatory diseases were the biggest cause of death during Q1 accounting for 4,759 deaths (49.8%), compared to 4,972 (or 57.3%) over the same period in 2020.

The CSO figures recorded 186 deaths under the ‘accidents, suicides and other’ category, with accidents accounting for 146 deaths.

Suicides accounted for 36 of these (19.5%), with 80% of those (29) male. The overall number of people who took their lives over the period was down by 50% when compared to 2020.

THE CSO did point out that deaths due to accidents or suicide are likely to be under-represented as they are reported to the Coroners Office for further investigation.

“This can then result in such deaths being registered late (more than three months after the date of occurrence) and therefore have not yet been reported to the CSO. In addition, public hearings in the Coroner’s Court have also been limited as a consequence of the restrictions imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and this may also have resulted in deaths being registered late,” said a spokesperson.

Meanwhile, the CSO reported that the number of birth has continued to fall, down from 14,371 to 13,895 a reduction of 3.3% representing an annual birth rate of 11.2 per thousand population, compared to 11.7 Q1 last year.

While the average age of mothers remained the same at 33.1 (10-years ago this was 33.7), while births to teenage mothers fell from 221 to 179.

More than a third (40.1%) of all births were outside of marriage/civil partnership.

Dublin City saw the highest number of registered live births at 1,260 (9.8% of the total number) followed by Cork County at 1,218 (8.8%) with Longford the lowest at 117 (0.08%).

Overall, the natural increase in population (births minus deaths) in Q1 was 4,331, a decrease of 24% on the figure of 5,696 for the same three-month period in 2020.

According to the CSO the estimated population of Ireland as March drew to a close was 4,977,443.