CSO figures show rise in planning permissions given the green light

Figures for Q1 of this year showed a 21.5%increase in planning permissions for homes granted when compared to the same period in 2021.

NEW figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) have revealed something of a bounce back for the construction sector following the relaxation of Covid related restrictions.

This after the number planning permissions for homes granted during the first quarter of this year showed a marked increase on the figure for the same period last year.

Over the first three months of 2021 just 6,963 planning permission were granted for dwellings across the State – a reduction of 50.7% on the first for the first quarter of 2020.

The latest CSO figures showed that the total number of planning permissions granted for all dwelling units during Q1 of this year stood at 8,463 – representing a year-on-year increase of 21.5%.

Broken down, the data showed permission was given for 4,687 houses compared to 3,089 in Q1 of 2021 (up by 51.7%) and 3,776 apartments compared to 3,874 during Q1 of 2021 (down by 2.5%).

The region with the highest numbers of apartment units granted was Dublin at 1,824, which accounted for almost half of the total amount. Amount.

This was the first time since Q2 of 2019 that more houses than apartments were granted planning in a single quarter.

Cork had the highest number of new housing unit planning approvals of all the counties at 683, accounting for 14.6% of the national total.

The number of ‘one-off’ houses granted permission in Q1 was 2,081, the highest figure in this category since the third quarter of 2009.

The CSO figures revealed a drop of 25.1% in the number of ‘fast track’ Strategic Housing Development (SHD) apartments approved. However, this was an improvement on the same period last year, when the number dropped by 62%.

There was a massive turnaround in the number of SHD applications granted, which rose by 251%. At the same time last year this category had experienced a drop of 92.1% when compared to the Q1 2020 figure.

Welcoming the Q1 figures David Duffy, director of Property Industry Ireland (PII) the IBEC group that represents businesses working with in the property sector, said they suggested a “strong ambition” for the delivery of new homes.

He said that while planning permissions over the last year had risen to an annual total of 44,491 new homes, Mr Duffy said that following recent trends a large proportion of these could be subject to judicial review, in particular SHD developments.

“This will delay the commencement and completion of many homes,” he warned.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that rooftop solar panels on homes and other buildings could soon be exempt from planning permission.

Proposals put forward by Peter Burke, Minister of State for Planning and Local Government, the exemptions will cover homes and other buildings including community and educational buildings, places of worship, health buildings, libraries and farms.

A public consultation on the initiative is now open at www.gov.ie/enconsultation and will run until July 13.

Minister Burke said the move would help step up Ireland’s move towards greater use of solar power in line with the country’s “renewable ambitions” on climate action.

“It also will help people and businesses reduce their energy bills and increase Ireland’s energy security, a major challenge given developments in Europe and the need to rapidly reduce dependence on Russian fossil fuels,” said Minister Burke.