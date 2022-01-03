CSO figures reveal a significant increase in fraud related crime

THE latest set of recorded crime figures released by the Central Statistics Office have shown the number of reported fraud related offences are at their highest level since the CSO began compiling crimes figures 15-years ago.

The figures showed that over the 12-month period to September of last year just over 13,500 fraud related incidents were recorded on the garda Pulse database system, compared to just under 8,000 for the previous 12-month period to September 2020 – representing a 72% increase.

The figures for the Cork North garda division, which covers a large area incorporating towns including Mallow, Fermoy, Midleton, Cobh and Youghal and their surrounding areas, were even more dramatic.

They showed that the number of reported fraud related incident reported across the division over the period had risen from 49 at the end of Q3 in 2020 to 123 at the same period last year – representing a staggering 151% increase.

Fermoy-based garda crime prevention officer Sergeant John Kelly said increase has been mainly driven by fraudsters seeking to gain personal and financial information online.

“Online crime is replacing physical crime, a trend that we in An Garda Sióchána have very much noticed over the past year and have been consistently warning the public about,” said Sgt Kelly.

He said the that since the start of the pandemic there has been a noticeable increase in people doing transactions online, with many people unaware of just how easy it can be to become victims of unscrupulous fraudsters.

“As a society we are going increasingly more digital. People who may not be used to doing their business online are doing so more regularly and may not be aware of the pitfalls. Fraudsters are acutely aware of this and are becoming ever more sophisticated in the way they operate. Even people who are used to transacting online are being caught out” said Sgt Kelly.

He said there were numerous ways in which people can be conned out of their money such as fake Airbnb accounts, romance fraud, unsolicited emails claiming to be from a bank or other financial institution, Revenue.ie or parcel delivery companies and so called ‘ghost websites’ purporting to be legitimate retail companies, to name but a few.

“People need to be aware that fraudsters will exploit any avenue they can to get hold of personal details and financial information and they need to be on their guard, particularly when shopping online,” said Sgt Kelly.

“There was a time when we needed to be worried about criminals physically entering the doors of our homes. Now the trend has moved to virtual crime, which can all too often be a lot easier and more lucrative,” he added.

Meanwhile, the CSO figures for Q3 of 2021 turned out to be something of a mixed bag when it comes to other reported crime categories within the garda Cork North division.

A number of categories saw an increase when compared to figures for Q3 in 2020 including sexual related offences which increased from 15 to 22, assaults from 82 to 121 and while drink-driving detections remained virtually unchanged, the number of reported drug-driving detections increased sharply from 18 to 33.

Conversely the number of recorded controlled drug related offences dropped dramatically from 191 to 113 over the period.

A full breakdown of the latest national and local recorded crime figures for each garda division can be viewed at www.cso.ie.

This was the latest quarterly release following the decision to resume publication of crime statistics under using the category of ‘Statistics Under Reservation’.

This category was introduced to highlight concerns regarding the quality of underlying data from An Garda Síochána’s PULSE database.

The CSO has previously said the categorisation would remain in place until such a time as the CSO was “satisfied that the level of accuracy and completeness of the underlying data was of sufficient quality