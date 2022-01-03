Cork

CSO figures reveal a significant increase in fraud related crime

Figures show fraud crimes have jumped by 151% across the Cork North Garda division

Fraudsters are taking advantage of the fact that more people have moved online to make transactions since the onset of the pandemic. Expand

Fraudsters are taking advantage of the fact that more people have moved online to make transactions since the onset of the pandemic.

corkman

Bill Browne

THE latest set of recorded crime figures released by the Central Statistics Office have shown the number of reported fraud related offences are at their highest level since the CSO began compiling crimes figures 15-years ago.

The figures showed that over the 12-month period to September of last year just over 13,500 fraud related incidents were recorded on the garda Pulse database system, compared to just under 8,000 for the previous 12-month period to September 2020 – representing a 72% increase.

