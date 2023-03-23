Crowds throng Charleville for St Patrick’s Day parade

SAINT Patrick’s Day was marked in Charleville with a parade that was watched by hundreds of people from the Turrets to the top of Main Street, where there was a reviewing stand at the AIB building.

It consisted of community, cultural and sporting groups as well as vintage cars and tractors, floats and industrial vehicles.

There was no musical input this year as the town’s brass and reed band, which had been the mainstay of many parades and events over the past years, has now disbanded, and there is no replacement available at this time.

Despite this the parade went ahead in overcast but dry weather, and it was a colourful event with the national colours pre-eminent, and, along with the flag of Ukraine, club colours and costumes made for a riot of contrasts.

Charleville Agricultural Show had the biggest float, on which they advertised their 2023 event at the end of June, and they were followed by that of the Charleville Park Hotel, and Charleville Angling Club’s open boat.

Commercial vehicles, and Charleville fire service wagons made up a large part of the event, which finished just as the threatened rain came down.

A number of floats that would be classed as regulars were missing this year, due to fears that they would not be covered by insurance. Volunteers were reluctant to take the responsibility and risk in the off chance that there may be a mishap, giving rise to any claims that may be liable for compensation.

If this situation of claim culture continues it could signal the beginning of the end of volunteerism in all its forms, thus removing another strand from the fabric of rural life in Ireland. The question arises if a conversation needs to be had by the powers that be to counter such claims, and indemnify volunteers running events like parades from any claims that may arise.