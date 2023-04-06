Crowds out in force for Duhallow Vintage run

Gillian and Deam Bradley were at Duhallow Vintage Club's March rn to Killarney last Sunday.

Norrie O'Sullivan-Quinlan holding her late husbanTom's (late of the Spinning Wheel, Castletownroche) Memorial Trophy, which is awarded annually by Duhallow Vintage Club.

Tom and Rose Kearney with Jim Doherty olding the trophies for the Duhallow Vintage Club run to Killarney.

Former Cork County Councillor Timmy Collins of Meelin had his 1971 Morris 1000 van at the Duhallow Vintage Club's run to Killarney last Sunday. Here he is pictured with club committee man John O'Sullivan at Freemount prior to the start of the run.

Garry and Shane Morrissey from Liscarroll were on Duhallow Vintage Club's run to Killarney last Sunday.

Michael O'Sullivan, Kanturk and Denis O'Callaghan, Kiskeam were in Freemount for Duhallow Vintage Club's run to Killarney last Sunday.

Jmes O'Donovan and Billy Kiely, Milford were at the Duhallow Vintage Club run last Sunday whih started from Freemount.

Cian and Hannah O'Donovan were at Duhallow Vintage Club's run to Killarney last Sunday.

THE members of Duhallow Vintage Club celebrated being one of the oldest such clubs in County Cork with a run to Killarney last Sunday from its current base in Freemount, Charleville.

Formed in 1966 in Castlemagner, local man John Noel Cronin, who is still a prominent member, was its first honorary secretary. The club presently has seventy members, and is one of the strongest vintage car clubs in the area, and perhaps in the county.

Over this period the Duhallow Club which is now based in Freemount has raised thousands of euros for charitable purposes.

Those who have benefitted include Mallow General Hospital, the Mercy Hospital in Cork, Kanturk Hospital, the Bumbelance children’s ambulance service and Cork Penny Dinners, to mention some.

The cause of the Ukrainian refugees was also supported by the club members when that crisis erupted last year following the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian forces.

They also rallied to aid local man Tim Joe Foley, who acted as a traffic steward during the club’s many runs over the years, and who was involved in a serious traffic incident last year.

He is presently rehabilitating from the life changing injuries he received, and the club provided financial assistance with the renovations necessary to his domestic situation to aid his recovery.

Club members are a regular feature of the annual Mallow Flower and Garden Festival at Mallow racecourse, and are also regular supporters of the vintage section of Charleville Agricultural Show at the end of June.

Despite the inclement weather of last Sunday, a large contingent of members turned out for their March run to Killarney. Their route took the drivers to Kanturk, Millstreet, Ballydaly, Rathmore and on into Killarney, where after a brief respite the drivers returned home.

Club chair Jim Doherty thanked everybody who had contributed to the success of the club, which had enabled them to be of assistance to the causes they had supported within the immediate and wider community over the years.