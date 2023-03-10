Crowds flock to Macroom’s Club Day

Denis Cronin and colleagues from the Macroom Trout Anglers at the Club Day in Macroom Leisure Centre.

Members of Macroom Golf Club demonstrate the art of putting at the Macroom Club Day in Macroom Leisure Centre on Saturday.

The team from Foróige who kept the crowds attending and participating in the Macroom Club Day provided with free refreshments, tea, coffee and biscuits, on the day.

There was a sizable contingent from Macroom GAA, including Mark O'Sullivan, the Chairman, Claire Cronin, Carmel Kelleher Lehane promoting the club at the recent Club Day.

Macroom Board Games' Society hosts board game evenings in the Kool Café every Wednesday evening from 6-9pm. Included in the picture is Fergal Harrington.

Macroom Football Club's Darragh Deasy, Connie Foley and Denis Murray have ambitious plans for an all weather pitch and are fund raising for this cause at present.

Laochra Óg is one of Macroom's newest clubs, promoting hurling and camogie in the region.

Emer O'Leary and Mary Hallisey from the Macroom Pioneers at the Club Day organised by the Macroom and District Lions Club.

Macroom's Basketball Club is putting local youngsters through the hoops, training them how to play this exciting game at a high level.

The local branch of the Irish Girl Guides were out in force at the Macroom Club Day on Saturday.

Macroom’s Leisure Centre was a hive of activity on Saturday as members of local clubs, voluntary groups and sporting organisations presented themselves to the public for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic in a bid to attract new members.

The event, organised by Macroom and District Lions Club, was a great success, attracting more than fifty groups from the town and its hinterland to the Leisure Centre and the crowds followed.

It was great to see this further sign of the resumption of normal life in the town and hopefully the local clubs will be the better for it in the months ahead.

Declan Sheehan and his colleagues have reason to be very satisfied with the outcome of Saturday’s event as it went very smoothly. The Foróige team providing refreshments kept everyone topped up with hot beverages and biscuits.

Thanks to Con Kelleher who provided all but one of the photographs with this piece!