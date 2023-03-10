Cork

Back to Independent.ie

| 4.3°C Dublin

Crowds flock to Macroom’s Club Day

Photo gallery of successful event at Macroom Leisure Centre

The local branch of the Irish Girl Guides were out in force at the Macroom Club Day on Saturday. Expand
Macroom's Basketball Club is putting local youngsters through the hoops, training them how to play this exciting game at a high level. Expand
Emer O'Leary and Mary Hallisey from the Macroom Pioneers at the Club Day organised by the Macroom and District Lions Club. Expand
Karen of Cork Volunteer Awards at the Macroom Club Day in the Leisure Centre recently. Picture: Con Kelleher Expand
Laochra Óg is one of Macroom's newest clubs, promoting hurling and camogie in the region. Expand
Macroom Football Club's Darragh Deasy, Connie Foley and Denis Murray have ambitious plans for an all weather pitch and are fund raising for this cause at present. Expand
Macroom Board Games' Society hosts board game evenings in the Kool Café every Wednesday evening from 6-9pm. Included in the picture is Fergal Harrington. Expand
There was a sizable contingent from Macroom GAA, including Mark O'Sullivan, the Chairman, Claire Cronin, Carmel Kelleher Lehane promoting the club at the recent Club Day. Expand
The team from Foróige who kept the crowds attending and participating in the Macroom Club Day provided with free refreshments, tea, coffee and biscuits, on the day. Expand
Members of Macroom Golf Club demonstrate the art of putting at the Macroom Club Day in Macroom Leisure Centre on Saturday. Expand
Declan Sheehan of Macroom and District Lions Club which organised the event in Macroom's Leisure Centre. Expand
Denis Cronin and colleagues from the Macroom Trout Anglers at the Club Day in Macroom Leisure Centre. Expand
Pat Lehane, member of Macroom Trout Angling CLub, demonstrates the ancient art of making a fishing fly. Expand

Close

The local branch of the Irish Girl Guides were out in force at the Macroom Club Day on Saturday.

The local branch of the Irish Girl Guides were out in force at the Macroom Club Day on Saturday.

Macroom's Basketball Club is putting local youngsters through the hoops, training them how to play this exciting game at a high level.

Macroom's Basketball Club is putting local youngsters through the hoops, training them how to play this exciting game at a high level.

Emer O'Leary and Mary Hallisey from the Macroom Pioneers at the Club Day organised by the Macroom and District Lions Club.

Emer O'Leary and Mary Hallisey from the Macroom Pioneers at the Club Day organised by the Macroom and District Lions Club.

Karen of Cork Volunteer Awards at the Macroom Club Day in the Leisure Centre recently. Picture: Con Kelleher

Karen of Cork Volunteer Awards at the Macroom Club Day in the Leisure Centre recently. Picture: Con Kelleher

Laochra Óg is one of Macroom's newest clubs, promoting hurling and camogie in the region.

Laochra Óg is one of Macroom's newest clubs, promoting hurling and camogie in the region.

Macroom Football Club's Darragh Deasy, Connie Foley and Denis Murray have ambitious plans for an all weather pitch and are fund raising for this cause at present.

Macroom Football Club's Darragh Deasy, Connie Foley and Denis Murray have ambitious plans for an all weather pitch and are fund raising for this cause at present.

Macroom Board Games' Society hosts board game evenings in the Kool Café every Wednesday evening from 6-9pm. Included in the picture is Fergal Harrington.

Macroom Board Games' Society hosts board game evenings in the Kool Café every Wednesday evening from 6-9pm. Included in the picture is Fergal Harrington.

There was a sizable contingent from Macroom GAA, including Mark O'Sullivan, the Chairman, Claire Cronin, Carmel Kelleher Lehane promoting the club at the recent Club Day.

There was a sizable contingent from Macroom GAA, including Mark O'Sullivan, the Chairman, Claire Cronin, Carmel Kelleher Lehane promoting the club at the recent Club Day.

The team from Foróige who kept the crowds attending and participating in the Macroom Club Day provided with free refreshments, tea, coffee and biscuits, on the day.

The team from Foróige who kept the crowds attending and participating in the Macroom Club Day provided with free refreshments, tea, coffee and biscuits, on the day.

Members of Macroom Golf Club demonstrate the art of putting at the Macroom Club Day in Macroom Leisure Centre on Saturday.

Members of Macroom Golf Club demonstrate the art of putting at the Macroom Club Day in Macroom Leisure Centre on Saturday.

Declan Sheehan of Macroom and District Lions Club which organised the event in Macroom's Leisure Centre.

Declan Sheehan of Macroom and District Lions Club which organised the event in Macroom's Leisure Centre.

Denis Cronin and colleagues from the Macroom Trout Anglers at the Club Day in Macroom Leisure Centre.

Denis Cronin and colleagues from the Macroom Trout Anglers at the Club Day in Macroom Leisure Centre.

Pat Lehane, member of Macroom Trout Angling CLub, demonstrates the ancient art of making a fishing fly.

Pat Lehane, member of Macroom Trout Angling CLub, demonstrates the ancient art of making a fishing fly.

/

The local branch of the Irish Girl Guides were out in force at the Macroom Club Day on Saturday.

corkman

Concubhar Ó Liatháin

Macroom’s Leisure Centre was a hive of activity on Saturday as members of local clubs, voluntary groups and sporting organisations presented themselves to the public for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic in a bid to attract new members.

The event, organised by Macroom and District Lions Club, was a great success, attracting more than fifty groups from the town and its hinterland to the Leisure Centre and the crowds followed. 

It was great to see this further sign of the resumption of normal life in the town and hopefully the local clubs will be the better for it in the months ahead. 

Declan Sheehan and his colleagues have reason to be very satisfied with the outcome of Saturday’s event as it went very smoothly.   The Foróige team providing refreshments kept everyone topped up with hot beverages and biscuits.  

This is Cork Newsletter

Cork's essential reads in local news and sport, straight to your inbox every week

This field is required

Thanks to Con Kelleher who provided all but one of the photographs with this piece!

Privacy