Crowds flock to Macroom’s Club Day

Photo gallery of successful event at Macroom Leisure Centre
Macroom’s Leisure Centre was a hive of activity on Saturday as members of local clubs, voluntary groups and sporting organisations presented themselves to the public for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic in a bid to attract new members.
The event, organised by Macroom and District Lions Club, was a great success, attracting more than fifty groups from the town and its hinterland to the Leisure Centre and the crowds followed.
It was great to see this further sign of the resumption of normal life in the town and hopefully the local clubs will be the better for it in the months ahead.
Declan Sheehan and his colleagues have reason to be very satisfied with the outcome of Saturday’s event as it went very smoothly. The Foróige team providing refreshments kept everyone topped up with hot beverages and biscuits.
Thanks to Con Kelleher who provided all but one of the photographs with this piece!