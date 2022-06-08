Cream of the crop emerge at Millstreet Horse trials

Michael Cashman from Millstreet took a time out to greet observers at the Millstreet International Horse Trials. Photo by John Tarrant.

Show organisers expressed delight at the success of the Millstreet International Horse Trials staged in the Green Glens Complex and Drishane Estate over the bank holiday country.

A feast of eventing competition emerged, 320 ponies and horses participating from Ireland, Australia, Brazil, Britain, Canada, France, Japan and New Zealand. The staging acted as a selection trial for the FEI World Eventing Championships in Italy during September.

Amongst the impressive entries was recent Badminton winner and Tokyo 2020 team gold medallist, Laura Collett of Great Britain riding “Dacapo”. No surprise that the pair combined for outright success and Collett enjoyed additional success with her second entry “Outback”.

Ideal weather and the extensive facilities at Green Glens Complex and Drishane saw organisers accept the plaudits on a memorable staging and unrivalled panoramic views.

Competitors and their connections enjoyed world-class facilities in Millstreet, the dressage and showjumping phases on an all-weather surface in the Green Glens Arena. The fare switched to the Drishane Castle estate for the Cross Country phase against the backdrop of Clara Mountain.

Competitors marvelled at one of the finest terrains and a design shaped course that entailed novel features over a diverse obstacle course ranging from banks to impressive water features.

“We’re thrilled so many leading international riders came to Ireland, let’s hope we see some of them in the medals at the world championships and perhaps some of the young horses we’ve seen going brilliantly will be medallists of the future”, said Show Director Thomas Duggan.