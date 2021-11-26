Covid rates by electoral area

FOLLOWING several weeks in which infection figures have been surging upwards in Cork Local Electoral Areas, the latest figures indicate a slowing down of the upward trend in North and Mid Cork.

The recent announcement of the stricter guidelines and restrictions last week may have been too late to count in the latest figures, which take the two weeks prior to November 22 into account, but the public appears to be ahead of the advice and taking greater care themselves.

In the figures released on Friday, increases were evident in many LEAs but they were smaller increases than in previous weeks.

One startling exception to that trend was Cork City North West, the LEA with the highest infection rate between city and county. There were 821 infections in the LEA in the latest two week period, a figure which produces an infection rate of 2043 per 100,000 of population.

In Kanturk, so long the LEA with the highest infection rate in the county, there was a decrease in the case numbers this week as opposed to the previous two week period (up to November 15). There were 277 cases in the latest two week period (up to November 22), down from 284. The infection rate, 1139, is below the national average which is 1268.4 cases per 100,000 of the population.

There were 470 cases in Mallow in the latest period, exactly the same number as the previous two week span, and the infection rate is also at a standstill, for the present, at 1612, considerably ahead of the national average.

In Fermoy, there were 476 cases, up slightly on last week’s 466 total. The infection rate’s increase was also marginal, up from 1280 to 1370.5.

There were increases in case numbers in Bandon/Kinsale, 391 cases and an infection rate of 1049.1, and in all the city LEAs. The lowest figures are still in west Cork with Skibbereen (233 cases and an infection rate of 769.5 per 100,000 population) and Bantry with 143 cases and an infection rate of 637.7. The numbers and infection rate are increasing in both LEAs but they’re still considerably behind the national average figure.