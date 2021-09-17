COVID figures still worryingly high in Mallow LEA

There have been signficant increases in the Covid 19 infection rate over the past week in some Cork LEAs.

THE incidence of COVID-19 infections being reported in Mallow Local Electoral Area is still climbing and is now above the national average, one of just two LEAs in Cork to be higher than the par throughout the country.

This is according to the latest analysis of infection figures reported from across the country which has been released on the COVID-19 data hub operated by the Helath Service Executive.

In the two weeks up to Monday, September 13, there were 142 cases reported in Mallow LEA, up 21 from the figures related the previous week. This puts the infection rate per 100,000 of the population in Mallow at 415, slightly ahead of the national average of 413.2, a figure which has come down from 450.9 in a week.

The same figures showed Skibbereen to be the LEA with the highest infection rate in the county. The west Cork LEA reported 161 cases and an infection rate of 518 in the two weeks up to September 13. This was an increase of 43 cases on the previous week and this rise was reflected in the incidence rate which climbed from 387 last week to its current high level.

There were 74 cases in Macroom LEA in the latest two week period which equates to an infection rate of 200.8 per 100,000 of the population, down from 106 cases and an infection rate of 287 last week.

The latest release included figures from other north Cork LEAs. Kanturk LEA, with 75 confirmed cases, had an incidence rate of 300.8 per 100k of the population. This was down marginally from the previous week’s infection rate of 304.8 and 76 cases.

There has been a sharp rise in the number of cases in Fermoy, which last week had the lowest incidence of Covid-19 infections in the county. Last week there 38 cases and this figure climbed to 83 according to this week’s figures. This has led to an increase in the infection rate from 104.4 to 228.

Cork City North East LEA had the third-highest incidence rate at 381.8 as 161 cases were confirmed which was a decrease on the 190 cases last week.

Cobh LEA saw an increase in cases 117 recorded within the 14-day period to 13 September and 99 last week. The incidence rate for the LEA now stands at 342.9. Cork City North West LEA saw a decrease in cases with 136 and a rate of 338.4 compared to 199 cases last week. There was another decrease in Bandon-Kinsale LEA as 125 cases were reported this week and an incidence rate of 335.4, compared to 152 cases in the same period. Cork City South West LEA saw a slight rise in cases with 135 confirmed in the latest data and an incidence rate of 286.9.

Cork City South East LEA saw 104 cases and an incidence rate of 243.1, down from 132 cases while Carrigaline LEA recorded 85 cases and a rate of 241.9 compared to 81 cases last week.

There was another decrease in cases in Cork City South Central LEA with 92 confirmed cases of the virus and a rate of 237.9 with 117 cases reported last week.

Midleton LEA, including Youghal, recorded the lowest number of cases this week in Cork. The area saw a significant decrease with 85 cases over the 14-day period with the rate now standing at 187.1 compared to 325.7 last week with 148 cases.

The latest figures come hot on the heels of confirmations that there had been a small number of outbreaks in the HSE South region over the past week. There were two outbreaks in primary schools, two in childcare facilities,one outbreak in an acute hospital, and one in a workplace.