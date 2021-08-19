Covid fears lead to cancellation of Collins event

RURAL Development Minister Heather Humphreys will have to deliver her oration online to commemorate the fatal ambush of Michael Collins following the cancellation of Sunday’s event at Béal na Bláth due to concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Chairperson of the Michael Collins Commemoration Committee, Cllr Garret Kelleher, said that it was with regret the committee had made the decision not to go ahead with this year’s event in person on Sunday, when Minister for Justice Heather Humphreys was due to give the oration at the site. “Rather than giving an in-person address in front of an assembled crowd at the monument in Béal na Bláth, our guest speaker, Minister Heather Humphreys, will instead deliver this year’s commemorative oration online,” he added. Cllr Kelleher said that Minister Humphreys’ address will be available for people to view on the committee’s new website,www.michaelcollinscommemoration.ie from Sunday, which will be the 99th anniversary of the death of Collins in the Civil War.