Man charged with rape of woman found hypothermic in derelict north Cork house

Accused was remanded in custody and is due to appear in court on Friday

Man accused of raping the woman at Castlehyde, Fermoy on November 19. Expand

A 39-year old man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with the rape of a young woman who was found half-naked and hypothermic in the grounds of a derelict house in North Cork after getting separated from her friends while on a night out.

The man, who can’t be named for legal reasons, was charged with the rape of the 21 year old woman at Castlehyde, Fermoy on November 19, 2022 contrary to Section 2 of the Criminal Law Rape Act 1981 when he appeared at a special sitting of Bandon District Court last Saturday.

