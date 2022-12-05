Man charged with rape of woman found hypothermic in derelict north Cork house

A 39-year old man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with the rape of a young woman who was found half-naked and hypothermic in the grounds of a derelict house in North Cork after getting separated from her friends while on a night out.

The man, who can’t be named for legal reasons, was charged with the rape of the 21 year old woman at Castlehyde, Fermoy on November 19, 2022 contrary to Section 2 of the Criminal Law Rape Act 1981 when he appeared at a special sitting of Bandon District Court last Saturday.

Det Sgt Danny Holland of the Protective Services Unit, based in Fermoy, told the court that he had arrested and charged the accused with the offence at 3am on Saturday morning and that the accused made no reply to the charge when it was put to him after caution.

Insp Emmet Daly said that Gardai were objecting to bail for the accused and Det Sgt Holland proceeded to outline the grounds for the Garda objections.

These included the seriousness of the charge, the strength of the evidence against the accused and Garda fears that he was a flight risk.

Det Sgt Holland told the court that the charge was a serious one which carried up to life imprisonment and he then proceeded to outline the strength of the evidence against the accused after outlining the background to the case.

He said that the injured party was visiting Fermoy to attend a 21st birthday party on the night of November 18 last and had left the Quays nightclub but became separated from her friends, one of whom received a call from her at 2.30am in which she shouted for help before the call was cut off.

He said that five minutes later at 2.35am, several of the young woman’s friends received a Snapchat message from her, again asking for help so they began searching for her around Fermoy but to no avail and at around 5am, they contacted Gardai in Fermoy who launched a search operation.

Gardai examined the Snapchat message sent at 2.35am and established that it had been taken in the Castlehyde area of Fermoy, approximately three miles from the town and they began a search and found the young woman in the grounds of a derelict house in a rural area at around 8am.

The girl was naked from the waist down save for one sock and had scratches and cuts on her arms as if she had run through scrub and brambles.

She was hypothermic and although conscious, she was not responsive and not able to explain to Gardai how she had got to Castlehyde.

“It was lucky she was found (when she was), I would have had serious concerns for her health and welfare,” said Det Sgt Holland adding that she was treated at Cork University Hospital before being examined at the Sexual Assault Treatment Unit at the South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital.

Gardai began an investigation focusing on CCTV footage from around Fermoy and they were able to establish that the young woman left the Quays nightclub at around 2am and that she was intoxicated at the time as she could be seen stumbling on the CCTV footage.

Gardai established that the young woman tried to flag down passing cars on MacCurtain Street and after a car stopped and she spoke to someone in the car, she got into the rear passenger seat of the vehicle which gardai were able to track heading out the Ballyhooly Road towards Castlehyde.

Det Sgt Holland said that Gardai were able to establish the make and model of the car and get a partial registration number for the vehicle and they were able to track it via CCTV through Ballyhooly, Castletownroche, Doneraile, Buttevant and Liscarroll until it left North Cork.

Gardai also found footage of the car at two other locations elsewhere in Munster and when they contacted the Department of Transport with the make and model and partial registration, they established the car was registered to the accused and they found footage of the car driving near his home at 3.45am.

Gardai arrested the man and brought him to Fermoy Garda Station where Gardai took a swab from him which was sent for Forensic Science Ireland for analysis and tests showed it was a DNA match with semen found on a vaginal swab taken from the injured party at the South Infirmary Victoria.

The man was questioned by Gardai and he confirmed he had picked up the woman in Fermoy and she had got into the back seat and she fell asleep and when he tried to wake her from the driver’s seat he was unable to do so and she was so drunk, he wondered if she might have been drugged.

He told Gardai that he reversed the car down a laneway and got into the back seat with the woman and removed her boots, pants and underwear and had sexual intercourse with her before she got out of the car and fled so he threw her phone and her clothes out of the car and drove home.

Det Sgt Holland said that Gardai found the woman’s phone, hidden behind a tree off the main Fermoy-Ballyhooly Road, some 200 metres from where the woman had been found while they found her clothes at the side of the roadway, a further 200 metres away.

He said that the woman’s recollection of what occurred in the car was not good but that she could recall pressure on her arms and running through briar’s and scrubland in fear and Gardai believe that she was brought to the place where she was found without her knowledge or consent.

Det Sgt Holland said that in addition to what Gardai believed was the strength of evidence against the accused, they also believed he was a flight risk as he had only moved to Ireland two years ago and in those two years, he had returned to his native country six times and would flee if granted bail.

Cross-examined by defence solicitor, Daithi O Donnabhain, Det Sgt Holland agreed the man had been living at the same address with his wife and children for the past two years, but the rental agreement was in his wife’s name while his job took him all over the country.

Det Sgt Holland agreed that the man had already given Gardai his passport but pointed out he could leave the jurisdiction on his identity card and there were no bail conditions such as surrendering his passport, signing on daily at his local Garda station and observing a curfew that would satisfy Gardai.

Judge Colm Roberts said taking into account factors such as the seriousness of the charge, the strength of the evidence and the Gardai belief that the man would flee if given bail, he was refusing him bail and he remanded him in custody to appear at Fermoy District Court on Friday, December 9