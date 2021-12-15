Coursing club statement on Town Park controversy

Pat Randles, Mary Forde, Agnieszkq, Iwo anf Lily Jurczyk pictured at the Millstreet Rally protesting at the closure of Millstreet Town Park for close on four weeks to facilitate a coursing meet.

Millstreet Coursing Club has issued a statement to The Corkman underlining its determination to continue with the proposed two day meeting at the end of the month which has closed down a large part of the local town park.

Notices announcing the closure of the Town Park from December 6 to 5pm on January 1 were posted on the gates of the community owned facility two weeks ago.

The park remained open last year as the traditional coursing club event scheduled for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day was cancelled because of pandemic restrictions.

There have been protests outside the park at Saturday evening Mass in the town.

In a statement issued this week, the club said:

“Since 1960, the Coursing Club, the Town Park and the Millstreet Community have worked together with no objection to the use of the Town park by the Coursing Club and in the interest of community, it is vital that this would continue.”

The statement reiterated that the closure was necessary and pointed out that, in previous years, the Town Park would have been shut for three months and that this was ‘reduced to one month as a compromise which recognises the importance of the Town Park as a Community Amenity as well as a venue for events such as coursing’.

“The closure is necessary to ensure that the field is ready for coursing and to allow the best possible conditions for the hares. Millstreet Coursing Club is a registered member of the Irish Coursing Club and governed by the Department of Housing and Heritage coursing license.

“The Town Park is now fully closed whilst in use by the Coursing Club and the playground, the walkway outside the pitch and the pitch and putt are all still fully open and in use.

“The Town Park spans across 13.5 acres and the Coursing Club have 6 acres in use for the next month.”

In its statement the Coursing Club referred to the Town Park Rule Book in which it says the use of the Town Park by the Coursing Club was explicitly provided for.

“The Coursing Club was responsible for providing the funding to purchase the Town Park in 1956,” the statement continues.

“Millstreet Coursing Club has been an integral part of the Millstreet Community since 1913.

“Since 1961 the Coursing Club has been using the Millstreet Town Park facility for its Christmas meeting.”

The Corkman has been sent the Town Park rule book and while it contains references to the Coursing Club, it does not set out the procedure by which the Town Park, or part of it would be closed for any length of time, one month or three months, to facilitate its annual coursing meeting.

We sought a clarification of this issue from Millstreet Coursing Club but there was no further response as we went to press this week.

An online petition has been launched in the past two weeks to highlight the issue and, to date, has garnered 400 signatures.

One parent, speaking to The Corkman last week, said she had removed her children from the nearby Boys National School as she felt they would be traumatised by listening as the hares were being chased around the park in preparation for the Coursing Event on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Prominent celebrities such as Pauline McLynn, known for her role as Mrs Doyle in cult comedy, Father Ted, and TV vet Pete Wedderburn have added their voices to the campaign to keep the Park open.

Both are prominent aninal rights activists.