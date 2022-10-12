County Scór success for North and Mid Cork club

Muireann Vaughan, Cullen participating at Solo Singing at the Co. Scor Sinsir Final. Picture John Tarrant

Jerry Doody, Jayme Lenihan, James Lenihan and Conor Lenihan representing the Millstreet Ballad Group at the Co. Scor Sinsir Final. Picture John Tarrant

Kilshannig's Mark O'Shea, Sheila Kavabagh, Darragh O'Shea and Daniel O'Callaghan participated in the Co. Scor Sinsir Final. Picture John Tarrant

Tracey Cronin, Iveleary thrilled to win the Aithriseoireacht category at the Co. Scor Sinsir Final. Picture John Tarrant

John O'Sullivan, St. John's GAA participated at Aithriseoireacht at the Co. Scor Sinsir Final. Picture John Tarrant

The Millstreet Novelty Act of Jerry Doody, James and Conor Linehan participated in the Co. Scor Sinsir Final. Picture John Tarrant

North Cork GAA clubs came good to enjoy a run of success at the Cork County Scór Sinsear Finals staged in the Eire Óg GAA Pavilion, Ovens.

The Mid Cork venue hosted the 52nd Finals in a diverse programme compered by former All Ireland Scór champion Ellmarie O’Dwyer from Freemount.

Duhallow clubs Millstreet and Cullen amassed three of the titles on offer, Buttevant and Iveleary raised the cheers for Avondhu and Muskerry while Carbery Rangers also triumphed in keen competition.

Cullen’s Muireann Vaughan grabbed the spoils at solo singing with a splendid rendition of “Fill a Rún Ó. Continuing on an individual theme, Tracey Cronin from Iveleary emerged at recitation with her presentation of “The Cottage”.

Kilshannig Instrumental Music group offered plenty of foot tapping per their “Bottle of Punch” Jig and “Green Groves of Erin” reel.

Ever consistent in the field of entertainment, Millstreet added to the accolades, a splendid win in the novelty act surfaced from a presentation titled “A Night at Scór”.

Carbery Rangers took a popular win in the Ballad group with their double fare titled “Ned of the Hill” and “Mad Lady and Me”

Completing a rewarding outing for Duhallow was Millstreet retaining their question time title.

And for their consistent endeavours on participating across various disciplines, Carbery Rangers collected the best senior club award, the trophy accepted by Liam Hodnett.

County Board Cultural Officer Dónal Mac Suibhne and Cork Scór Chairman Tony McAulliffe presented the prizes to the winners and runners up.

The winners go forward to represent Cork in the Munster Final on a staging in Cappamore, Co. Limerick this Sunday.

Solo Singing: (1) Muireann Vaughan (Cullen), (2) Claire O’Regan (Carbery Rangers);

Recitation: (1)Tracey Cronin (Iveleary), (2) Elaine Moore (Carbery Rangers);

Ballad Group: (1) Carbery Rangers (Claire O’Regan, Sinéad O’Regan, Elaine Moore, Kate Whelton, Andrew Whelton); (2)Millstreet (Conor Linehan, James Linehan, Jayme Linehan, Jerry Doody);

Question Time: Millstreet (John Tarrant, Pat Sheehan, Con Healy, Jerry Doody), Killeagh (Denis Barry, Eddie Leahy, Matt Hurley, Colman Motherway);

Novelty Act: (1) Millstreet ( Conor Linehan, Jerry Doody, James Linehan); (2)Carbery Rangers ( Kieran O’Sullivan, Sinead Barry, Mickey O’Donovan, Kay Duffy, Claire O’Regan, Tracey Creedon, Fiona Calnan, Elaine Moore);

Instrumental Music: (1) Kilshannig (Mark O’Shea, Darragh O’Shea, Sheila Kavanagh, Daniel

O’Callaghan); (2) Clann na nGael (Andrew Collins, Molly McQueen, Davina Connolly, Saoirse Connolly).