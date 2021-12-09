County final win leaves Newmarket in raptures

Jer, Michael John and Shane Murphy cheered on Newmarket in the Co. Premier IFC Final. Picture John Tarrant

Ada and John Ryan thrilled with Newmarket's win in the Co. Premier IFC. Picture John Tarrant

Newmarket selector Donal O'Sullivan pictured with family members Paulette, Cillian, Josh and Paulette after Newmarket's win in the Co. Premier IFC Final. Picture John Tarrant

Charlie O'Keeffe brought his colours in support of Newmarket to the Co. Final at Pairc Ui Chaoimh. Picture John Tarrant

Newmarket supporters out in force in Pairc Uí Chaoimh for the Co. Final. Picture John Tarrant

Newmarket’s elation knew no bounds in the aftermath of a remarkable victory over neighbours Kanturk in last Sunday’s Co. Premier Intermediate Football Championship Final.

The top of the bill match lived up to its status, big days at Páirc Uí Chaoimh can contain all the elements of compelling drama and this was no exception.

Newmarket left it late in a gripping and fluctuating showdown, taking a single point victory that sparked a pitch invasion by supporters. A shocked club Chairman Seán Irwin beamed with delight after a late surge yielded a win to remember.

“It’s a massive result, some win by Newmarket. We thought it was over nearing the finish, only to see Ryan O’Keeffe kick the match winner was unbelievable,” said Sean.

“Newmarket never give up, we fight to the finish, it wasn’t the first time that we pulled the game out of the fire having scored a last ditch goal against Castletownbere in the group stages,” he added.

Injuries had robbed Newmarket of a number of players during the year yet the side possessed experience in abundance.

“There are a couple of players who had previously been part of the victorious 2011 team, they are still doing the business despite being hampered by injuries. Only recently, club Secretary and midfielder Tim Murphy came down with a cruciate injury, another huge blow,” said Seán.

“We were pushed to the limit by the squad available but everybody knuckled down, no excuses all year for the injuries, we just concentrated on every game and battled hard to land the title. That’s a tribute to the players and management in their determined efforts all season”, he said.

That team management of Donal O’Sullivan, Paul Murphy and Niall McIntyre earned the plaudits from team captain T J Brosnan in a special night of celebration as Newmarket Pipe Band led a parade through the town with flag waving fans on the pavements showing their appreciation.

A carnival atmosphere surfaced on Sunday night, a special get together is not complete in Newmarket without a song, and a rousing rendition of ‘Up Up Newmarket’ completed an occasion to remember.

(full match report in Sport)