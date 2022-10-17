County Council slammed for ‘extortionate’ social housing rent increases of up to 40%

A NORTH Cork-based county councillor has slammed the local authority for imposing what he described as “extortionate” rent increases of up to 40% for social housing tenants.

Speaking at the authority’s October northern are committee Cllr William O’Leary (FF) said a number of people have contacted him on the issue following a recent rent review undertaken by the Council.

“I have received lots of calls and letters from concerned constituents, most of whom are facing rent increases of 30% to 40% on top of what they are already paying. People are seriously distressed by the level of increase,” said Cllr O’Leary.

“While, some people might be able to manage these increases, others will not. Either way, coming into the winter months and given the tough situation everyone is facing financially, to get a rent increase of that amount is just extortionate, a vulture fund wouldn’t even do it,” he fumed.

Cllr O’Leary said he hoped the council would take into account the financial difficulties the rent increases would cause some tenants and show “some a level of discretion” when it came to finalising their rents.

“Believe me, I understand that Cork County Council has to undertake a rent review and assessment process after a certain period of time. I even appreciate the fact that in some cases, if not all cases, there has to be rent increases given the increase in inflation,” said Cllr O’Leary.

“But, to be putting up rents by that amount is sending out the wrong message and I believe showing this authority in a poor light. It’s disappointing and I hope the organisation will show some level of discretion and a bit of compassion where it needs to be shown in relation to this issue,” he added.

Responding to Cllr O’Leary’s comments, Cork County Council’s divisional manager James Fogarty said the authority does not take the issue lightly.

“Nor does it go overboard when it comes to rent increases. They are based on household income and have nothing to do with inflation,” said Mr Fogarty, who pointed out there was a mechanism in place for people to appeal the increases.

“I would as that Cllr O’Leary let the director of housing know if there are any particular people expressing hardship clauses, but I cannot believe this would be a widespread issue,” said Mr Fogarty.

“If this proves to be a persistent issues, I would suggest that the councillor bring it up again at the next northern area committee housing meeting,” he added.