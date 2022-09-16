A 21 member delegation was due to spend a number of days on a study visit in Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia.

A controversial multi-day trip by a twenty-one strong delegation from Cork County Council to Bratislava has had to be postponed due to flight restrictions over London during the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the Corkman understands.

The trip – which was labelled as an ‘economics study visit – was due to get underway on Monday next and last until Thursday, September 22.

It had attracted some negative focus due to the large size of the delegation travelling, sixteen councillors including County Mayor Danny Collins and Deputy Mayor, Cllr Deirdre O’Brien, chairpersons of Municipal District Councils, representatives of each of the parties and chairs of Special Purpose Committees. The delegation also was to include five Council officials.

A Council spokesperson confirmed on Friday that the trip had been cancelled but was unable to give a reason why this decision had been made.

Earlier queries by The Corkman to the County Council seeking a full list of the participants as well as an estimate of the total cost of travel to and from the Slovakian capital as well as accommodation and other expenses had not yielded any response on Friday.

In a statement issued on Thursday, prior to the trip’s cancellation, the Council said about the visit:

"During this study visit, they will meet with the Regional President, the Mayor of Modra, senior regional government officials and visit exemplars of region al tourism and other enterprises to learn about their regional initiatives to realise the EU objectives of;

Creating a smarter Europe by promoting innovative, the smart economy and the digital transformation

Supporting regional tourism and the SMEs engaged in the delivery of tourism activities and products.

Supporting the development of a vibrant small and medium enterprise ecosystem

Becoming a greener, more carbon free, Europe by promoting a circular economy and climate adaptation.

“The delegation will also meet with Ambassador Dermot McGaura at the Irish Embassy.

"The delegation consists of 16 Elected Members and 5 Cork County Council staff members, including the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the County of Cork, Chairs of the Tourism SPC (Strategic Policy Committee), the EU and International Affairs Committee, the Planning and Strategic Development SPC and the Economic Development and Enterprise SPC.”