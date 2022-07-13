Council’s five-year plan aiming to deliver thousands of social and affordable homes

The development at Páirc Uí Mhuirithe in Macroom, which was recently opened by Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien.

CORK County Council has unveiled details of a five-year aimed at addressing the chronic shortage of homes at key locations across the county.

Published this week, the local authority’s ambitious Housing Delivery Action Plan makes provision of the for the delivery of up to 3,880 social and affordable homes across the county between now and the end of 2026.

Under the plan the council intends to deliver 3,198 social housing units and 682 affordable homes funded through a combination of its own resources and those of various approved housing bodies.

The authority said there would be delivered through direct build, the acquisition of ‘turnkey’ properties and Part V planning agreements with developers.

Cork County Council chief executive Tim Lucey said the plan makes provision for the delivery mixed-tenure schemes and a significant increase in social housing stock, while at the same time addressing important issues such as affordability and vacancy.

This authority has set a target of delivering 560 new social homes by the end of this year, with projects already underway at various locations including Doneraile, Kilworth, Carrigaline, Kinsale, Dunmanway and Youghal.

The plan aims to deliver a further 622 social homes next year, 636 in 2024, 683 in 2025 and almost 700 in 2026.

Mr Lucy said the delivery of social and affordable housing was a key priority under the Government’s ‘Housing For All’ policy.

“Our success to date has been through a combination of development on our own land as well as positive engagement with approved housing bodies and the construction sector. We intend to build on those relationships to maximise output and make a significant and positive impact upon the supply of social and affordable housing in Cork County,” said Mr Lucey.

County Mayor, Cllr Danny Collins pointed out the plan will not just cater for those who qualify for social housing.

“It also aims to address the need for suitable accommodation for those excluded from the private market and who do not qualify for social housing which is evident across the county,” said Cllr Collijns.

“ This shows Cork County Council’s commitment to delivering social and affordable housing for the county and to playing our part in addressing this national challenge,” he added.

Meanwhile, Cork County Council is currently seeking expressions of interest in relation to affordable housing via an online survey.

The results of the survey will inform future developments in areas where prospective affordable housing applicants have identified interest. The survey can be accessed through the link at www.yourcouncil.ie

The Council is also seeking to enter advance purchase arrangements with builders and developers to deliver affordable homes with assistance from the Affordable Housing.