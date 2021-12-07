Council’s crisis team warns against complacency as Storm Barra continues to rage

The scene at Gougane Barra where Storm Barra sweeps in to St Finbarr's Oratory. Barra is a form of the name, Fionbarra or Finbar.

CORK County Council’s Crisis Management team have appealed to people not to become complacent as Storm Barra continued to rage on Tuesday afternoon and looks likely to continue into Wednesday.

The Crisis Management Team convened again on Tuesday afternoon to assess reports of damage from fallen trees and, in one case, a truck which was toppled by a gust while travelling on the Cork to Dublin motorway.

Water supply disruptions were reported in several parts of the county by Irish Water. These include Drinagh, Crostera, Whiddy Island, Carrigtwohill, Blarney, Tower, Clondrohid and surrounding areas and are due to ESB outages and burst mains; some of which were caused by Storm Barra.

Power cuts were also reported in a number of areas including Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh, Cobh and Bishopstown in Cork City.

ESB spokesperson Brian Tapley said it was hoped that the majority of those affected would have their power restored by the end of the day, but that they could only deploy crews when it was safe to do so.

He said crews were currently being deployed to make faults safe, but that the major restoration or repair work would take place when the Red and Orange Level Warnings have passed meaning some of those will remain without power overnight.

He urged people not to approach fallen electricity lines and if they come across them to treat them as live and contact ESB Emergency numberon 1800 372 999.

The advice coming from Cork Countyt Council to the public was to not become complacent, to stay at home and to avoid any

unnecessary activity during this Red Warning phase which, upon expiration, will be followed by prolonged strong winds and rain.

“The Council is aware of a significant number of locations with fallen trees and debris together with localised spot flooding across Cork County.

“Members of the public are again requested to avoid any unnecessary activity and travel. The public are advised to stay wherever they are indoors until the red warning has passed and to check for updates from Met Eireann on their website www.met.ie and via social media”

Council crews are currently on standby with services curtailed to critical and life and health-threatening incidents to ensure the safety of staff and members of the public during a Red Weather Warning event. Clean up operational arrangements will begin as soon as it is safe to do so from Wednesday morning at first light.

“Cork County Council wishes to advise road users to be aware of the danger posed by high winds. Driving conditions may be hazardous with surface flooding and debris possible.

"Motorists are advised to drive with caution during heavy rain, not to drive through flood waters and be conscious of cyclists and pedestrians.

With strong gusts and high waves predicted tomorrow people are urged to refrain from visiting coastal areas. Members of the public are advised to stay high, stay dry and stay away from the coast, rivers and lakes.

Issues such as fallen trees, flooding and road damage can be reported by calling 021 4276891 between 9am and 5pm or via the Council’s Emergency Out of Hours number 021 4800048.

In the event of a disruption to water supply, please contact Irish Water at 1800 278278.

In the event of an emergency call 999 or 112 and request the Fire Service, Ambulance Service, Gardaí or Irish Coastguard as appropriate. DO NOT assume others will do this.

Cork County Council will continue to provide updates on www.corkcoco.ie and across the Council’s social media channels @Corkcoco.