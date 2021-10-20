Councillor’s vow to fight for more houses

THE draft County Development Plan, which is to come before local municipal councils shortly, will be the gospel for the next six years in Cork – but Councillor Frank O’Flynn believes the gospel for development in Cork has yet to be written.

Cllr O’Flynn was responding to a proposed cut of 6,600 houses in the allocation of new homes to be built in County Cork over the period of the plan from 2022-2028.

When the draft Development Plan was put out for public consultation in July, it proposed providing for the building of 29,352 homes.

Following a submission from the Office of the Planning Regulator, County Cork’s CEO, Tim Lucey, issued his response at the beginning of the month in which he outlined the Council’s new target for housing: 22,611 new homes to be built in Cork between 2022 and 2028.

According to Cllr Frank O’Flynn, this new target is a long way short of what’s needed in light of the number of people seeking his advice and that of other councillors regarding planning-permission applications.

“We won’t lie down, and we won’t stand idly by, we will fight for the people, we will take it all the ways, even if we have to take it to the European Court of Justice,” he said.

“I’m a great believer in equality, and if people want to live in rural Ireland, where they were born and reared, where they went to school, where they can work from – now that people can work from home remotely, I see no reason why even more lands shouldn’t be rezoned for housing in towns and villages.”

Cllr O’Flynn was particularly angry about the request from the Office of the Planning Regulator, which issued a detailed submission on the draft County Development Plan before the July deadline for submissions, to de-zone lands that had been previously earmarked for housing: “There are a number of parcels of land in and around Fermoy, where previous zoning for housing is to be reversed.”

He said that the demand for rural housing was growing, particularly in view of the impact the pandemic was having on people in cities where, as it stands, housing was unaffordable for renters or purchasers.

He also wants to bring life back into towns and villages, where derelict buildings, he believes, could be renovated, or replaced by new homes.

“Now is the time to do it, it’s one of the cheapest and easiest ways to do it – you have the facilities, you have the sporting organisations, you have the Church, the school, the water, the shops,” he said.

“It’s too late if they’re gone; if they’re gone we will all be crying, and it will be next to impossible to bring it back.

“I think now that we, as Councillors, will have to stand by the people of rural Ireland – that is what they want.

“I’m from rural Ireland, I was born in rural Ireland, and I will always stand by rural Ireland, and we have to listen to the voices that are calling for that support.”

In the coming weeks, the draft Development Plan – along with the submissions from the public and organisations such as the OPR, as well as the responses of the County Chief Executive Officer – will be considered at meetings of the different Municipal District Councils throughout the County. Councillors will have an opportunity to have their say on how the plan affects their local area and make recommendations.

In January, material amendments to the plan will be published for public consultation. The Chief Executive will have to prepare a response to submissions on the draft plan in February to March 2022.

The plan is due to be adopted in April 2022 and will come into effect on June 1, 2022.

It seems clear, however, that the debate on the provision for housing and related questions such as zoning will be debated intensely by Councillors, who are coming under increasing pressure – following the influx to rural areas, towns and villages during the pandemic – to seek more housing.

The battle lines on this issue at the very least appear to be drawn.