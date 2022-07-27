Councillors suspend standing orders to hang AIB out to dry following cashless move and reversal

The AIB's decision to go cashless in 70 branches across the countrry was condemned from all sides at this week's meeting of Cork County Council. (AP Photo/John Cogil)

COUNCILLORS spoke of the devastation and distress felt by people in their communities following the AIB announcement of a downgrade of several branches in Cork at this week’s meeting of Cork County Council.

County Mayor Danny Collins secured a suspension of standing orders to allow the councillors to vent their anger at the decision which was announced on Tuesday and reversed within three days following a public and political outcry.

“This was shocking and I think that we have to send a letter to the AIB - and to the relevant Ministers - stating that what happened must never happen again,” said Cllr Collins.

“As a businessman myself, I can tell you that 75% of my business is in cash.”

Cllr Declan Hurley decried the decision as an illustration of how out of touch the Government is with society. “What’s more scarey is how out of touch the Ministers are with their own Departments if they have an offiical sitting on the board of the Bank that made this decision and, still, four days before this decision was made, they couldn’t act.

“Rural communities cannot function in a cashless sociehy - that’s the bottom line.

“Government must wake up and take action here.”

Issues such as internet connectivity should be taken into account, he added, referring to how unlikely it was that many rural areas would have adequate broadband.

Cllr Frank O’Flynn described the AIB decision as a ‘bolt from the blue’ and said it illustrated that the board of AIB was out of touch with the people of rural Ireland.

“They’re asking people to stay local and shop local and then the bank asks this - for me, it was a step too far.”

He described it as a ‘softly, softly approach towards a complete closedown’.

Cllr John Paul O’Shea spoke of his disappointment on hearing the news and, in particular, the impact it would have on his own area where the branches in Kanturk and Millstreet had been scheduled to go cashless.

“Bank of Ireland services in those towns had already been withdrawn,” he said.

Cllr O’Shea suggested that more work be carried out with the Post Office now. “It doesn’t have to be one system or the other - An Post has a good record of dealing with AIB and Bank of Ireland services.”

Cllr Gobnait Moynihan pointed to the impact that the removal of cash services from Millstreet would have had.

“It would have meant that the ATM in Millstreet would have been removed.

“You would have had to rely on the ATMs in the shops to use their ATMs and they close around 9pm.”

What would you do after then for cash, she asked.

Charleville based representative, Cllr Ian Doyle said that there would have to be a business plan if you were looking for a loan from the bank

“To listen to their announcement last week, I wonder what was the thinking of their Business Development Manager about this.

“To look at the towns across Cork, for the past eight or nine years we’ve been trying to get vitality back into the town centres - towns like Kanturk, Mallow and Mitchelstown.

“And we’re succeeding - but cash will always be part of the business development of our towns - there’s no question about that.”

He said that while the elderly had been anxious about the matter as they would be concerned what would with respect to their pensions but said that he was also concerned about the business development aspect of the decision.

“The business community that I know in our major towns can not and will not operate without cash and this will be the case for a long period to come.

He told the story of a tourist coming to a town for a game of golf who didn’t have cash to tip the caddy.

He said the decision would impact on many small transactions which go on from day to day.

It was decided to write a letter to the AIB and Minister.