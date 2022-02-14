Councillors describe Bórd Pleanála Gougane decision as 'ludicrous'

An Bórd Pleanála has given planning permission for a controversial windfarm with turbines which will be higher than most of west Cork and higher than the Spire in Dublin.

CORK councillors have voiced unaminous opposition to the ‘ludicrous’ decision by An Bórd Pleanála to allow a wind farm which would overlook one of the county’s most visited tourist attractions in spite of the local authority’s refusal of the initial application for the proposed energy facility.

At Monday’s full Council meeting councillors lined up to voice their trenchant condemnation of the decision by An Bórd Pleanála to allow the appeal by Wingleaf Ltd for its seven turbine windfarm when standing orders were suspended to allow the discussion. Pointed reference was made during councillors’ contributions to the height of the proposed wind turbines, 178.5m, approximately three times the height of County Hall, where the meeting was held.

Cllr Gobnait Moynihan, who hails from the Múscraí Gaeltacht, had requested the suspension of the standing orders to allow the discussion as there hadn’t been time to submit a formal motion since the story came to light last week.

“Alternative energy forms are needed, wind energy forms part of that – no-one is arguing against that,” said Cllr Moynihan. “But the problem here is the location of these turbines in a highly touristic spot.

"You can’t create another Gougane or move it somewhere else but you can find another location for these windmills.”

Cllr Moynihan asked what the Council’s plans were to deal with this issue. “It goes against our County Development Plan on which we are spending an awful lot of time to bring together,” she added.

"In one second, An Bórd Pleanála can ignore that and the fact that this is one of 17 key tourist areas.”

Councillor after councillor contributed to the discussion, not one of them opposing the sentiments expressed by Cllr Moynihan and all expressing incredulity and anger at the decision by An Bórd Pleanála, describing it variously as ‘ludiscrous’, ‘preposterous’ and ‘mad’.

In drawing the discussion to a conclusion, Mayor of Cork County Council, Cllr Gillian Coughlan questioned whether the local authority would be defending its county development plan in court in respect of the windfarm proposed for Curraghlas and Derreendonee by Wingleaf Ltd. Council CEO Tim Lucey said the Council, as a planning authority had made its decision, and now it’s involvement in the matter was concluded.

The matter concluded with a decision to send a letter from the Council to An Bórd Pleanála, with a copy to be sent to Energy Minister Eamon Ryan, who also has responsibility for planning, outlining in comprehenseive detail the objections of the authority to the decision by An Bórd Pleanála.