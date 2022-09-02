Council urged to buy dilapidated former Kanturk library building

The former library building in Kanturk, which has been unoccupied since 2017.

THE FUTURE of the dilapidated former library building in Kanturk has once again come under the spotlight, following a call for Cork County Council to take over possession of the premises.

The long-running saga dates back to June 2017, when the authority unexpectedly closed the former library premises on Main Street due to what was described as “structural concerns” in relation to the building.

At the time a council official said the authority had been left with no option but to vacate the building, which was being leased by the authority, as its condition “posed a danger to the public.”

While the library has relocated to a new premises at Market Square, more than five-years later the old building remains vacant, much to the frustration of local Fine Gael county councillor John Paul O’Shea.

Speaking at the September meeting of the Kanturk/Mallow Municipal District committee Cllr O’Shea called on the council to resolve the issues ‘once and for all’ by issuing a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) for the building.

“We were forced to move the library because the owner failed to do repair works, put up the scaffolding and undertook repair works at the council’s expense,” said Cllr O’Shea.

“Despite efforts by councillors and the local community to engage with the owner, nothing has been done to repair this iconic building. I know that council officials had been working on this issue, but we need to act on it now,” he said.

Cllr O’Shea called on the council’s Property Activation Unit to intervene and issue a CPO allowing the council to repair the building and either keep it for community use or sell it on.

“This building is getting more dilapidated day-by-day. Something must be done now to get this eyesore cleaned up,” he said.

District officer Matt Farrell said a council file on the issue was under review and had been handed to the authority’s

“There are still ongoing issues with the building that will need to be resolved and we hope to move to conclusion on this issue as soon as it is possible to do so,” said Mr Farrell.

However, he did not say what action the council intended to take in the immediate future, prompting Cllr O’Shea to call for a full report on the issue to be given to councillors at their next meeting.

“We have the Property Activation Unit at our disposal and funding is available through the ‘Town Centre First’ Fund, so the next step must be to issue a CPO for the building,” said Cllr O’Shea.

“That is the unequivocal message that must go out from this meeting,” he added.