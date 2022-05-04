Council to shell out €3.6m on road improvement works at 25 key locations across North Cork

Council chief says multi-million investment reflects the authority’s commitment to supporting local communities.

CORK County Council has unveiled a comprehensive schedule of road improvement works it intends to undertake at 25 key locations across the North Cork area.

The authority has appointed Lagan Asphalt Ltd to carry out its €3.6 million road resurfacing contract (2022) for the Kanturk/Mallow and Fermoy Municipal Districts, which will see works take place along a total of 23km of roads over the coming four months.

A council official said the programme would incorporate road resurfacing, major road reconstruction, traffic-calming measures, drainage and associated works that will “enhance the road network and improve safety for all road users”.

In the Kanturk/Mallow area the programme will see works undertaken on roads in Kiskeam, Newmarket, Kanturk, Kilbrin, Churchtown, Newtownshandrum, Glantane, Ballyclough, and at Gouldshill, the Old Cork Road, Ballydaheen and Kennell Hill in Mallow.

Works in the Fermoy district will be undertaken on roads in Kildorrery, Carrigdowane Upper, Mitchelstown, Glanworth, Kilworth, Duntaheen in Fermoy, Clondulane South, Conna, Bartlemy, Ballynoe and Rathcormac.

Welcoming the programme of works, County Mayor Cllr Gillian Coughlan said that maintaining Cork’s road network was a vital element of the council’s role in supporting local communities.

“This programme of works will make a huge difference, supporting safer and more accessible routes between towns and villages,” said Cllr Coughlan.

Cork County Council chief executive Tim Lucy said the €3.6 million investment in North Cork’s local road network reflected the authority’s commitment to improving the quality of life for residents and supporting communities.

“Enhancing our roads infrastructure benefits all sectors in Cork County, connecting people and businesses safely,” said Mr Lucey.