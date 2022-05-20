Council takes sustainable and cost effective approach to road resurfacing through innovative programme

One of the specialist machines used to recycle materials from existing roads and pavements.

CORK County Council is set to undertake an innovative approach to repairing key rural roads in the Duhallow region though the reuse of old materials that might have other wise been dumped.

This after the authority announced it has awarded the 2022 North Cork Road Recycling contact to Tipperary-based engineering company Thomas Murphy & Sons Machinery Ltd.

Ideally suited to rural roads that may be in poor condition, the initiative mixes materials from existing roads and pavements with bitumen and emulsion to refurbish road surfaces.

The contract, valued at around €600,000, will cover roughly 8km of road improvement works at strategic locations in Newmarket, Kiskeam, Boherbue and Meelin.

These works will include road recycling, resurfacing and improve road markings & signage.

Cork County Council chief executive Tim Lucey said that in addition to improving the safety of these road for users, the project has considerable environmental and financial benefits.

He outlined that in addition to the new road surfaces helping to cut down on carbon emissions, the recycling of the older materials would help keep costs down and reduce the number of trucks needed to bring new materials to the respective sites.

“The North Cork Road Recycling programme is an example of the council’s commitment to finding innovative and sustainable ways to deliver services that our residents and visitors rely on,” said Mr Lucey.

“We understand the importance of the roads network for our local communities and will continue to deliver cost-effective ways through which to meet the needs of our citizens and stakeholders.”

County Mayor, Cllr Gillian Coughlan, praised council officials for having the foresight to look at cost effective and environmentally friendly methods for undertaking large scale projects.

“I’m very proud to see the council availing of environmentally sound options in delivering safe and sustainable solutions to the roads of North Cork,” said Cllr Coughlan.

“In managing the county’s road network, Cork County Council’s role in rural parts of the county is vital, connecting communities with jobs and amenities,” she added.