Council survey to gauge the need for new affordable housing schemes across the county

The Mayor of County Cork, Cllr Gillian Coughlan, launching the survey with Clodagh Henehan, Divisional Manager, West Cork and Maurice Manning, Director of Housing Services, Cork County Council. Photo: Brian Lougheed.

THE results of a survey being undertaken by Cork County Council will determine the demand for affordable housing across the county and help shape future policy on the issue.

That’s according the authority’s chief executive Tim Lucey, who said the council has “ambitious plans to meet the demand for affordable housing that exists in the county”.

The authority is currently pursuing the development of affordable housing aimed at helping low to moderate income families buy or rent their own homes under the Government’s ‘Housing For All’ plan at various locations across the county.

First time buyers and applicants who feel the are eligible to either buy or rent an affordable home can take part in the survey, seeking relevant information such as income levels, family size, disability, what type of accommodation people require and preferred location, at www.corkcoco.ie.

Its findings will then be collated into a report that the authority said would allow officials to make informed decisions about the delivery, design and location of future affordable housing schemes and eligibility requirements.

The ‘Affordable Purchase Scheme’ is open to first-time buyers and ‘Fresh Start’ applicants, the latter of relevance to people who are divorced or separated and have no interest in the family home, or people who have undergone insolvency proceedings, who meet certain income, property and residency criteria, including that 3.5 times their gross income does not exceed 85.5% of the market value of the house they are seeking to acquire.

Income limits of €65,000 for single applicants or €75,000 for joint applicants currently apply.

Applicants are eligible to apply for a cost rental home where their household income, excluding PRSI, income tax, USC and superannuation, does not exceed €53,000 per year.

Mr Lucey said a number of affordable housing projects are already at the planning stage “while other opportunities continue to be examined”.

“Cork County Council has ambitious plans to meet the demand for affordable housing that exists in the county,” said Mr Lucey.

“This survey will provide the first real assessment of affordable needs and will assist the council in progressing developments on the scale, and in the locations, that they are needed,” he added.

The Mayor of County Cork, Cllr Gillian Coughlan, it was vital these developments meet the needs and demands of eligible applicants.

“That can only be determined by surveying the very people who wish to live in these homes. It is a short survey, taking only four minutes to complete and I would encourage everyone who feels they may be eligible for an affordable home to please fill it in,” said Mayor Coughlan.