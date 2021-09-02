Cork

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Council shoots down controversial Mallow town centre apartment plan

Numerous objections/submissions lodged against plan for town centre apartments

Am aerial view of the proposed development (outlined in red). Expand

Close

Am aerial view of the proposed development (outlined in red).

Am aerial view of the proposed development (outlined in red).

Am aerial view of the proposed development (outlined in red).

Corkman

Bill Browne

A CONTROVERSIAL proposal for a residential development in the heart of Mallow town that sparked the ire of local residents has been shot down by Cork County Council planners.

Mallow-based company Kidana Limited had lodged a planning application for the development on a site at Emmet Street, making provision for the demolition of structures at the former Ted Twomey Electrical premises.

They would be replaced by three, two-storey and a single three-story building containing a mix of 28 one and two-bedroom apartment units.

Most Watched

Privacy