Council shoots down controversial Mallow town centre apartment plan

A CONTROVERSIAL proposal for a residential development in the heart of Mallow town that sparked the ire of local residents has been shot down by Cork County Council planners.

Mallow-based company Kidana Limited had lodged a planning application for the development on a site at Emmet Street, making provision for the demolition of structures at the former Ted Twomey Electrical premises.

They would be replaced by three, two-storey and a single three-story building containing a mix of 28 one and two-bedroom apartment units.

Ancillary site works will include the provision of a bin store and bicycle stands, with access points to the development from both Emmet Street and nearby Humes lane.

The application documents argued that an application granted by Mallow Town Council in 2004 for 10 town houses on the site had ‘established the principle of residential development on the land’.

They said the proposal was consistent with policies on delivering ‘compact growth’ within existing urban built footprints and with models outlined in the regional Spacial Economic Strategy, where short travel time and ease of access via sustainable travel modes is achieved between where people live, work and access recreation and amenity services.

“Given the central location it is envisaged that residents will avail of sustainable modes of travel and, as a result, a limited amount of car parking is to be provided as part of the development. In addition, the proposal provides for generous cycle parking with a total of 52 spaces to be provided to serve the scheme,” it read

The application further pointed out that all the proposed units “comfortably exceed” the minimum gross floor area requirements and “generous private open spaces have been allocated”.

However, more than 16 submission/objections were lodged with planners by local residents against the development, citing various reasons why they believed it should not be granted planning permission.

Issues of concern included that the development would be invasive and that its density and height would compromise the privacy of local residents, it was out of character with the surrounding environment, traffic safety and that the proposed access points at Humes Lane and Emmet Street would cause “significant disruption to already busy entrances”

One submission said the development showed “an appalling lack of provision for parking for the residents their guests and visitors” in an area where parking spaces were already at a premium. Another said the inclusion of just seven parking spaces was totally inadequate and the provision of bicycle paces instead of car parking spaces was “delusional”.

Planners cited two reasons for refusing the application, the first relating to the scale, density of the development, its proximity to site boundaries, the sites location within an architectural conservation area and the limited extent of on-site parking.

“It is considered that the proposed development would constitute an over-development of this inner residential site which would be out of character with the prevailing character and pattern of development in this historic residential area and which would have a significant adverse effect on the residential amenities of adjoining properties by virtue of overbearing visual impact and visual intrusion,” they wrote.

Planners further ruled the development does not provide an acceptable balance of housing types to achieve an appropriate housing mix in relation to this specific site and contravened the requirements in relation to an excessive provision of single bed units.

“The proposed development would therefore be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area,” they wrote.

If is as yet unclear whether the developer will appeal the council’s ruling to An Bord Pleanála.