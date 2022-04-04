Council seeking help from public to source accommodation for refugees coming to Cork

Ukrainian refugees Sofiya Kozhevmik and her mother Anna from Lozova in Kharkiv pictured before boarding a bus bound for Cork.

FOLLOWING the re-establishment of its Community Support Programme, which proved to be a huge success during the Covid pandemic, Cork County Council has set up a network of support hubs for Ukrainian refugees arriving to the county.

Across Cork communities have opened their doors to dozens of refugees feeling the conflict in their homeland, with many more set to seek sanctuary in Cork over the coming weeks and months.

With this in mind, the council decided to reconvene the Community Support Programme, bringing together statutory bodies including An Garda Síochána, the HSE, local development companies and the Red Cross with voluntary groups under a single working group.

The idea being the group will use its combined local knowledge and experience to coordinate community-led initiatives aiding and support to refuges as they are accommodated across the county.

The Mayor of County Cork, Cllr Gillian Coughlan, said the principal aim of the programme was to ensure arriving refugees had access to essential services such as health, education, social and other integrated needs.

In support of this, the authority has established 19 dedicated ‘Community Support Hubs’ at locations across the county to provide practical, on the ground help to those in need of assistance.

The authority has set up a dedicated email address at communityforum@corkcoco.ie and contact number 021 438 6637 (which will operate Monday to Friday from 9am-5pm) , which members of the public can contact with any queries.

Enquires that can not be dealt with through the Community Support Programme will referred to the relevant agency for follow up.

A key priority that has been identified is the need to source adequate emergency shelter and accommodation facilities for Ukrainian refugees coming to Cork.

While the needs of refugees are provided for by the International Protection Accommodation Service , which can be can be contacted by email at ipasinbox@equality.gov.ie, the council is still seeking suitable multi-occupancy locations that can be brought back into use at short notice.

These may include community halls, sport or leisure centres or other usable properties in public or private ownership.

Detailed information on how to identify suitable facilities can be found at www.corkcoco.ie.

Cllr Coughlan, issued an emotional appeal to people to pull out all the stops to help find accommodation for refugees who have “fled their country, homes and families in search of safety and shelter.”

“This humanitarian crisis requires us all to work together and do all within our power to welcome and support those seeking our help,” she said.