Council rolls out funding for live summer performances in Cork

'Freddie Mercury' and Qween bringing back the memories on stage at Mallow Castle.

WHILE Glastonbury returns this week and other major festivals come back after two years of Covid restrictions this Summer, the live music-hungry audiences of Cork won’t be missing out on the outdoor concert experience either.

This week Cork County Council announced the return of the Local Live Performance Programming Scheme (Strand 4) - it may not be a great name for a band but musicians everywhere will be welcoming the scheme as it offers an oppportunity for artists and performers who produce live events to get funding from Cork County Council.

Cork County Council has used this funding to develop their hugely successful “Cork CoCo Pops” programme which to date has supported approximately 350 performances and animated public spaces across the county.

The programme has already reached an audience of over 15,000 and provided support to over 1,000 professional performing artists, event producers and ancillary production personnel.

Among the events supported are gigs, plays, concerts and much more and the scheme itself is supported by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Sport and Media.

Eligible events will take place between July 1 and October 31 around the county.

Two days of Summer concerts held last weekend at Mallow Castle were also supported under the terms of the scheme.

County Mayor Cllr. Gillian Coughlan says Cork has an incredible wealth of talent across the County.

“This funding has seen numerous superb examples of what the artists and performers based in Cork are capable of doing,” she said.

“The Cork CoCo Pops programme has been extremely successful, bringing live shows, klezmer music, gypsy-jazz melodies, funk ensembles and traditional sessions to a wide audience.”

“Cork County Council invites artists who want to add to the enjoyment of the summer to get in contact with us, so that we can all enjoy the skills and passion that our artists want to share.”

Cork County Council is seeking expressions of interest from performing artists (ensembles/bands or individuals), promoters, producers, venues, and festival organisations for performance events in towns and other areas in the Cork County Council administrative area.

Performers and promoters are invited to make applications under this scheme via www.yourcouncil.ie. The deadline for receipt of applications is Sunday, July 17 at 5 pm.

Further details are available by emailing arts@corkcoco.ie.