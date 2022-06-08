Council publishes its vision for the county over the coming six-years

Tim Lucey, Cork County Council chief executive; Michael Lynch, Director of Planning Services and senior planner Padraig Moore at the launch of the new County Development Plan (2022-2028). Photo: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision.

FOLLOWING an exhaustive two-year review process Cork County Council this week finally published its blueprint for the growth and evolution of the county over the coming six years.

In early 2020 Cork County Council took the first tentative steps in the preparation of a new County Development Plan, which will replace the current one adopted back in 2014.

Cork County Council chief executive Tim Lucey said the plan would provide “an ambitious and balanced vision for the future of the county up to 2028”.

“It plans for population growth of 59,000 people and enables the orderly delivery of 22,600 housing units, as well as supporting commercial and social services,” said Mr Lucey.

“The population growth and necessary housing units will be delivered across the whole of County Cork, so as to deliver sustainable growth in our rural and urban communities,” he added.

Over the intervening period the authority oversaw an extensive public consultation process that saw 3,031 submission made in relation to the initial draft plan and 1,600 proposed amendments to the document discussed during the course of almost 70 meetings with councillors.

Commenting on the review process, Mr Lucey said that as people spend more time at home and in their local area it had become even more evident just how important it was for people to understand the importance of having a say in the issues that shape their home and work environment.

“This was evidenced in the significant levels of engagement with this plan, with three rounds of public consultation and over 3,000 submissions. The public have made a hugely positive contribution to the blueprint for development of Cork County for the next six-years,” said Mr Lucey.

The overarching aim of the new County Development Plan (2022-2028) is to streamline planning policy in the county by not just replacing the existing plan, but also the eight municipal District Local Area and nine former Town Council Plans, with one policy document.

The finalised plan is set out across six lengthy volumes, containing a total of more than 3,500 pages and 2,472 objectives.

The first volume of the new plan offers up a comprehensive overview of the council’s policy objectives and overall strategy for “proper planning and sustainable development” of the county over the duration of the plan.

A key element of the new plan will be to lay the groundwork for the predicted additional 105,000 people, 63,000 jobs and 61,000 new houses that it is predicted will be in the county by the year 2040.

In order to do this, it addresses a number of pertinent topics that will shape the medium to long-term future of Cork County including housing, transport & mobility, rural issues, water management, zoning & land use, town centres & retail climate action and economic development.

Other volumes contain overviews of each of the three geographical regions (north, west and south Cork) covering the authority’s eight Municipal Districts outlining in detail proposals for them across different headings.

The remaining volumes cover ‘Heritage and Amenity’ and ‘Environmental Reports’, with the final one containing links to maps offering visual interpretations of proposals for different areas of the county.

Full details of the new County Development Plan, the Map browser, supporting documents and environmental assessments can be found on the Council’s website at www.corkcoco.ie/en/Cork-County-Development-Plan-2022-2028.