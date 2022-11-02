Council is derelicting its legal duties by not collecting levy: SF TD

The revelation in The Corkman that Cork County Council collected just €900 in derelict site levies since 2017 has prompted Sinn Féin Cork North Central TD Thomas Gould to charge it with not doing its job.

“This is a law they’re failing to enforce and they’re quick enough to enforce other laws which they should too because if it’s a legal requirement, it’s their job as a local authority to do it,” said Deputy Gould who is a member of the Oireachtas Housing Committee.

“This is a law that was introduced in 1990 that local authorities aren’t enforcing and the Department of Housing is letting them get away with it and so is the Minister,” said the TD.

“It’s like it’s being allowed with a nod and a wink.”

Deputy Gould said this was especially troubling at a time ‘when the numbers seeking housing in the county are increasing, when there’s people homeless in the county, on waiting lists - at the same time there’s derelict buildings in every town and village in the county’.

“I’ve alot of people from the county that are on to me in relation to housing and they’re looking at houses that are derelict, falling down, that if they were repaired or renewed, those could be houses that families could live.

“There are rural areas where there are buildings where the structure is there, the bones of the structure is there.

“When you hear the Government talking about reducing our carbon footprint, the best way to protect our environment is to use exisiting buildings

“So this is a away you can use existing buildings and, more importantly, you can turn these buildings around quicker and cheaper to deliver homes.”

He accused the Government of ‘tinkering at this’ for years but he didn’t know why they would’t deal with turning derelict houses into homes for people..

“The reason I think they don’t do it is that alot of these sites that people are sitting on they’re letting the value go up and make a killing because they’re assets.

“I believe it should be case of use it or lose it - they should develop them themselves or sell them.

“What I’m looking for is that Cork City and Cork County Councils should compulsorily purchase them, do them up so that people can in them.

“The problem for Cork City and Cork County Councils is they don’t have the resources.

“CPOing is very expensive and it’s very time consuminmg for manhours and you need to have a staff dedicated to that and Cork County Council don’t have a team that are dedicated to taking on these land hoarders I would call them.

“Central Government needs to fund local authorities so that they can take on these speculators and land hoarders and those houses should be turned into homes for people.”

In recent months Deputy Gould has been to the fore in questioning representatives of various local authorities about their implementation of legislation and provision of housing.

“I’ve always asked them about derelict sites and whether or not or how much they’ve collected in derelict site levies.”

He’s suggested that the local authorities should either collect the levy or, in the case where they haven’t collected it, the Council Chief Executives should be compelled to give written reports as to why these monies, which are legally due, weren’t collected.

He said that Councils should publish figures as to the amount of the levy collected on an annual basis, without having to be put under pressure to do so.

“I put Cork City Council under tremendous pressure and they went from collecting 7% to 34%,” he said.

He suggested that the Council should be required to collect at least 75% of the levy due.

“A 75% minimum from every local authority and if a local authority can’t collect that, I belive the Chief Executive must explain in writing to the Minister what the problems are and what they’re going to do to fix it and the Minister for Housing then needs to either give them the resources and manpower they need or tell the local authority they’re not doing their job.”

While Cork City Council has appeared before the Oireachtas Housing Committee, Cork County Council may not be appearing in the same forum until after Christmas, it’s been suggested.