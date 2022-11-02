Council defends non collection of derelict levies

IN a statement issued in response to a query from The Corkman about its non collection of derelict site levies which it is legally obliged to collect according to the terms of the Derelict Sites Act 1990, the Council defended its stance in the following terms.

“Cork County Council recognises that there is much more involved in tackling dereliction than simply focussing on the collection levels for the levy.

“The Council has made significant progress in tackling dereliction through engagement with property owners initially on an informal basis, evidenced in the ample progress throughout the county’s municipal districts, particularly over the past 12 months.

“Such processes are informal and collaborative in nature and tend to produce a far more positive and effective response from property owners to tackling dereliction than pursuit of the levy.

Pursuit of the levy is a legally complex and time-consuming process which oftentimes does not produce any meaningful or visible results on the ground.

“Indeed, pursuit of the levy would require Cork County Council to pursue action as a simple contract debt through the courts system, the outcome of which is often uncertain and which may be complicated by title matters, disputed ownership, as well as health and hardship cases as an example.”