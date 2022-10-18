Council considering imposing weight restrictions on rural North Cork roads

Cork County Councillors have raised concerns about the damage being done to rural roads in North Cork by HGV drivers ignoring dedicated diversion routes around roadworks on the N73 Mallow to Mitchelstown road.

A SENIOR Cork County Council official has said the authority is considering imposing weight restrictions along some roads in North Cork that are being used by HGV drivers who are ignoring designated diversions around roadworks on the N73 Mallow to Mitchelstown road.

A section of the N73 between Clogher Cross and Waterdyke will remain closed to traffic for a number of months while it undergoes multi-million Euro road alignment and safety works.

While diversions have been put in place feeding traffic along the N72 Fermoy-Mallow Road and other appropriate secondary roads deemed strong enough and wide enough to manage heavy traffic, councillors raised concerns that many HGVs are ignoring the diversion signs and using other rural roads that Cllr Deirdre O’Brien said were “clearly unable to take this volume of heavy traffic”.

Councillors fear that a combination of the heavy traffic and poor weather conditions over the coming winter months will cause severe damage to some rural roads, with the council left to foot hefty repair bills.

“These roads and being severely damaged by heavy traffic and I hope that money will be made available to put them back together when the N73 is reopened,” said Cllr O’Brien.

Cllr Frank Roche (Ind) said that in addition to some HGV drivers deliberately ignoring the diversion signs and using ‘rat-runs’ to get around the closed section of the N73, others are being led down narrow country boreens by their Satellite Navigation (Sat Nav) systems.

He cited one example where a foreign national “who did not have a word of English” was led down a narrow cul-de-sac road at 2am in the morning by his Sat Nav and was barely able to turn his HGV around.

“Could the Council contact the Sat-Nav people and stop them sending traffic down these roads that are clearly unable to cater for HGVs,” said Cllr Roche.

The council’s director of road services, Padraig Barrett said he sympathised with the difficulties some rural communities in the area are facing, in particular with HGVs driver not sticking to the designated detour routes.

However, he said that unless weight restrictions are imposed on some of the rural routes the authority did not have the statutory powers to prevent any roadworthy vehicles, including HGVs, using public roads.

“While diversions signs are in place, the reality is that people will follow routes they are familiar with and can access. One of the things we are looking at is imposing weight restrictions on some roads in the area where suitable and possible,” said Mr Barrett.

He said that in order to prevent damage to rural roads in the future. Wight restrictions may even become a permanent fixture after the N73 reopens.

In relation to Cllr Roche’s comments, Mr Barrett said the authority would highlight the issue with Sat Nav providers.

“Unfortunately many drivers will rely on their Sat Navs and not road signs. It is clear that some refinements are needed as sending a truck down a narrow country road is not acceptable,” said Mr Barrett.

“We will highlight this to Sat Nav providers to try to ensure vehicles stick to diversion routes and use the roads that we want them to,” he added.