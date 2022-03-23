Council appeals to public to help find accommodation for refugees

Adam Petrovsky (79) and his wife Halyna had an emotional reunion with their niece Helena when they arrived in Cork on Monday. Photo: Michael MacSweeney/Provision.

A SCHEME initially set up by Cork County Council to assist local communities through the Covid pandemic has been re-established to help Ukrainian refugees arriving into the county.

In recent days dozens of refugees have arrived in Ireland, with thousands more expected to enter the country over the coming weeks as they flee the war in their homeland.

With this in mind, the council has decided to re-establish its successful Community Support Programme, which will bring together statutory and voluntary bodies across the county under a single umbrella with a fresh focus on helping arriving refugees settle into their new and unfamiliar surroundings.

Speaking at the first meeting of the new programme, Cork County Council chief executive Tim Lucey said its aim was to “ensure commitment and consistency in terms of service delivery” through collaboration and knowledge sharing with different organisations.

Read More

He said the Community Support Programme had been immensely effective during the pandemic in terms of both supporting vulnerable citizens and providing reliable and practical resources to communities.

“For this reason, I convened the programme and will hold weekly meetings, where members, including An Garda Siochana, HSE South, local development companies, An Post, the Civil Defence, the Red Cross and many more voluntary groups will be able to provide local knowledge and experience into a single contact point and system,” said Mr Lucey.

“I will supplement this approach through the Council’s 19 locally based Community Support Hubs who will provide practical on the ground assistance,” he added.

A key priority identified at the meeting was the need to source adequate emergency shelter and accommodation facilities for Ukrainian refugees in Cork County.

To this end, the authority is seeking help from the public to identify available multi-occupancy locations that can be brought back into use at short notice. These may include community halls, sport or leisure centres or other usable properties in public or private ownership.

Detailed information on how to identify suitable facilities can be found at www.corkcoco.ie.

The Mayor of county Cork, Cllr Gillian Coughlan, issued an emotional appeal to people to pull out all the stops to help find accommodation for refugees who have “fled their country, homes and families in search of safety and shelter.”

“This humanitarian crisis requires us all to work together and do all within our power to welcome and support those seeking our help,” said Cllr Coughlan.