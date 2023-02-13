Could this be the final nail in the coffin for controversial north Cork crematorium plan?

IT would appear the final nail has been hammered in the coffin of a controversial proposal to build a crematorium in north Cork after it emerged the site for the planned facility has been put up for sale.

The 6.8 acre site on the busy N72 Mallow-Killarney Road at Dromcummer Beg, Kanturk, which has laid idle since the former Duhallow Park hotel was torn down in 2013, has gone on the market on Lisney Estate Agents website with a guide price of €250,000.

The long-running saga over crematorium proposal stretches back to 2018 when Classic Lodge (Ireland) Ltd lodged their first planning application with Cork County Council for the facility on the site.

Their decision to refuse planning permission was upheld on appeal by An Bord Pleanála, which cited the potential for pollution to the River Blackwater Special Area of Conservation (SAC) and that the location off the main N72 Mallow-Killarney road would “adversely affect the roads operating efficiency and prejudice its strategic traffic function.”

As with the first around, a second planning application for the facility lodged by Classic Lodges in November 2021 once again galvanised the local community into action, with more than 40 submissions/objections lodged against the proposal.

It too was shot down by council planners who ruled it would be “contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area”.

Classic Lodges appealed the decision, contending that the principle of development had been established and the proposed crematorium “would not have adverse effects on the on the efficient operation or prejudice the strategic function of the N72”.

However, much to the delight of the local community, An Bord Pleanála upheld the council’s decision based on environmental and road safety grounds.

According to Lisney Estate Agents online brochure the Dromcummer Beg site has ‘future development potential, subject to planning permission.’

‘The property has two entrances and approximately 360m of road frontage onto the N72 national secondary road,’ stated the brochure.

‘The Cork County Development Plan 2022-2028 states that (Cork Count) Council will give favourable consideration to appropriate proposal, which seek to redevelop the subject property,’ it added.

Speaking to The Corkman one local resident said the issue was never about blocking development at the site.

“We just want to see it developed in an appropriate manner. A golden opportunity was missed when planning permission was granted for the demolition of the old hotel and construction of a new hotel on the site back in 2008,” they said.

“Hopefully it will be put to that use in the future and bring new employment to the local area,” they added.

Cllr John Paul O’Shea, who was among those to lodge an observation again the crematorium plan, said he hoped the latest development meant the proposal was now “well and truly “dead in the water.”

“People want to see this brownfield site developed into something that would be appropriate and acceptable to the local community. It would be perfectly suited to a new hotel, something that is badly needed for the Duhallow area,” said Cllr O’Shea.

