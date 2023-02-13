Cork

Could this be the final nail in the coffin for controversial north Cork crematorium plan?

After crematorium proposal was shot down twice, site goes up for sale with a guide price of €250,000

The local community left not a shred of doubt about their feelings over the controversial crematorium proposal. Expand
Cllr John Paul O&rsquo;Shea said he believed the brownfield site would be perfectly suited to a hotel &ldquo;something that is badly needed fro the Duhallow area&rdquo;. Expand

Bill Browne

IT would appear the final nail has been hammered in the coffin of a controversial proposal to build a crematorium in north Cork after it emerged the site for the planned facility has been put up for sale.

The 6.8 acre site on the busy N72 Mallow-Killarney Road at Dromcummer Beg, Kanturk, which has laid idle since the former Duhallow Park hotel was torn down in 2013, has gone on the market on Lisney Estate Agents website with a guide price of €250,000.

