Corporate culture will spell the death of GAA

An admission to start. Had Cork performed more impressively against Meath in Sunday’s Division 2 league opener, rather than surrendering abjectly in a heartless second half display, I might not have been mildly amused by what I noticed in Páirc Ui Chaoimh on Sunday.

As a member of the GAA here in Cork and a Rebel Bounty ticket holder to boot, I am proud of the GAA heritage and its contribution to Irish community life.

Thousands of volunteers over the decades have given years of their lives, training teams, lining pitches, running clubs as well as donning the jersey for club and county.

I remember in particular an uncle of mine, Peadar Ó Liatháin, who was a teacher in County Meath and the Secretary of that county’s hurling board for decades.

Such was the contribution that he made to the Gaelic sports in Meath that the All Ireland Minor B cup was named in his honour shortly after his death in 2012.

A great honour for him and something which our family cherishes - even though the trophy has been won by Kerry as often as not since then!

Sunday’s visit to GAA headquarters in Cork, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, left me cold. The stadium is an impressive structure set in picturesque grounds, the Marina Park. It’s a breeze going in and exiting and the seats are comfortable.

So what’s not to like? Well it’s the non-Gaelic atmosphere which pervades the ground for one thing - from the pop and rock songs playing on the public address system as if a traditional tune or two wouldn’t go amiss.

When I was entering via the turnstiles I noticed a slick printed poster on the wall - ‘Match Programmes Sold in Siopas’. As an Irish speaker, and a little pedantic to boot, that is wrong on so many levels that it’s embarrassing.

When people put up Irish language signs, and they’re uncertain about spelling or grammar, why not just ask someone who knows his ‘caol le caol’ and ‘leathan le leathan’? And surely the GAA in Cork isn’t short of a few of us!

I wouldn’t mind but the new generation of GAA players is increasingly likely to be bilingual at least. They are the young men and women who attended Gaelscoileanna, watched TG4 and listen to bands such as Kneecap.

This is an inexcusable lack of basic attention from the county that had Seán Óg Ó hAilpín give a speech entirely as Gaeilge when he accepted the Liam McCarthy Cup the last time we won it.

I wouldn’t like to hang anybody on the basis of a poorly spelt poster, there but for the grace of God and so on. But there’s something deeper at work here.

The lower deck of the south stand, where I was seated, you could go out and get a cup of tea or coffee at half-time or, alternatively, a pint of a well known lager associated with rugby.

I don’t see any role for alcohol to be sold at GAA matches, least of all on a Sunday afternoon when parents bring their children to the games.

Is it solely about making money?

I will tell you one thing - the queue for the tea or coffee was far longer than that for the pints of beer. After all, it’s no fun going to a match and having to get up and make your way past those seated on either side to pay the rent on said beverage.

As a Cork fan, you could have got away with it on Sunday as you wouldn’t have missed much by the way of heart stopping action on the pitch.

A few years ago, before throw-in on the whole Covid thing, I had proposed a motion at the GAA county convention in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

It was to the effect that the association would require all intercounty games, particularly championships clashes, which were being broadcast on one channel or another to come with an option of Irish language commentary. After all if the GAA wouldn’t do this, who would? What does the G in GAA or Cumann Lúthchleas Gael (CLG) stand for after all?

The motion was passed after a discussion, which was mostly favourable, and then though they were mandated to bring it to a higher level, the County Executive appears to have forgotten all about it.

It’s an easy win in my view but the open goal was spurned. One of the aims of the GAA is to promote the Irish language as part of its ‘Gaelic ethos’ - it seems to be that that’s been replaced in Páirc Uí Chaoimh and Páirc Uí Chrócaigh with some mercenary ethos.

I can understand that the GAA in Cork is trying to pay its debts on this stadium. Perhaps the best way to do that is not to allow commercial considerations obscure the fundamental principles of the association.

And, the final whistle – Corcaigh abú!