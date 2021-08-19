Cork writer publishes translation of poetry of Seán Ó Riordáin

A CORK writer based in the US has just published a major new translation of the poetry of Baile Mhúirne born Seán Ó Riordáin, one of Ireland’s most renowned Irish language poets.

The Gaeltacht Mhúscraí poet died in 1977 after a lifetime struggling with TB but his writing has been translated into a number of languages and is respected worldwide, and is described in the new book’s introduction as the ‘most important and influential poet of modern times’.

The latest translation of the poet’s work is by US based Greg Delanty, a writer who freely admits his command of the Irish language is not good but who was advised by poet Liam Ó Muirthille, who has since passed away, as he undertook his mammoth task.

Entitled ‘Apathy is Out’, a translation of a line of one of Ó Riordáin’s most famous poems, ‘Ní Ceadmhach Neamhshuim’., the book is a joint publication between Galway based Cló Iar Chonnachta and UK publisher Bloodaxe Books.

In his introduction, Mr Delanty, who hails from Cork but has been lecturing in Modern Irish Poetry in St Michael’s College in Vermont since 1986, explained that he had previously written translations of Ó Riordáin’s poetry to be published with the approval of the Ó Riordáin family and estate in 2007.

“The translations of that unpublished book have been revised and added to, and are all now finally appearing in this dual language edition. Apathy Is Out, the earlier dual-language Yale edition, and Leabhar na hAthghabhála: poems of repossession have been made possible by Cló Iar-Chonnachta’s acquisition of the rights for Ó Ríordáin’s poems and their translations,” he wrote in his introduction.

He explained that Ó Muirthille, one of a generation of poets who had attended UCC in the 1970s and been inspired by Ó Riordáin, had sent him cribs [helpful notes] and advised him on the translations.

His own attitude to poetry, whether it’s in Irish or English, is that in any language, poetry is a language unto itself.

“It is a given that poetry in English, since W.B. Yeats, has been influenced by poetry in Irish and is thus a continuation of the Gaelic tradition. W.B. Yeats, Lady Gregory and others tapped back into the tradition of literature in the Irish language and revitalised poetry and literature in English.”

The poet is a regular visitor to Baile Mhúirne as he comes back to a holiday home in Derrynane as frequently as possible but this has been impacted by COVID.

The last time he was in Baile Mhúirne was because he was attending the funeral of Ó Muirthille, who is buried in a grave near Seán Ó Riordáin’s in Reilig Ghobnatan in Baile Mhúirne.

“The book ‘Apathy Is Out’ is dedicated to the memory of Liam, who helped me with the translations,” he said.

