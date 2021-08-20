Cork virus figures ‘high’ but below national average 

The 14-day incidence rate is rising in Cork - but still remains below the national average.

The latest COVID infection figures show that the rate people are contracting the virus throughout Cork remains high but below the ‘national average’.

Not that this will bring even a crumb of comfort to those struggling to overcome the illness or their concerned relatives, given that the national average is now at 493.2 cases per 100,000 of population, according to figures just released covering the two weeks up to August 16.

This is a significant increase from the previous average of 422.5 cases per 100,000 recorded in the 14 day period up to August 9.

The Mallow LEA had 61 recorded cases in the fortnight up to August 16, the lowest 14-day incidence of the virus in the city and county. at 209.2. This was still a rise of 20 cases since last week.

Macroom LEA saw a slight decrease in Covid cases over the period, dropping from 129 cases to 124. The infection rate in this LEA stands at 336.2, a long way short of the national average but still at a dizzying height compared to rates earlier this Summer.

In the Fermoy LEA, there were 85 recorded cases, a rate of 233.5 cases per 100,000. This represented a sizable on the figures for the 14-day period up to August 9, 64 cases and a rate per 100,000 of 175.8.

There were 88 recorded cases in the Kanturk LEA, an increase of 15 on the previous week. The rate per 100,000 in the 14-day period up to August 9 had been 292.8, one of the highest in the county. As of August 16, the rate is 352.9.

Elsewhere in the count, Midleton LEA, which includes Youghal, recorded an incidence rate of 433.5 and 197 cases, an increase on last week when 135 cases were reported. There were 112 cases in the Carrigaline LEA, up 29 on the figures up to August 9, The rate per 100,000 in this LEA now stands at 318.7.

Moving to west Cork, 58 cases were reported in the Bantry LEA, up 16 on the two week period up to August 9 while there was a slight increase in the number of cases in Skibbereen, up from 67 to 69 cases. There was an increase of 13 cases in the Bandon-Kinsale LEA in the period. Now there are 91 cases and a a 14-day incidence rate of 244.2 per 100,000.

The situation in Cork City appears to be more serious with an incidence rate of 483.6 per 100,000 in Cork City South Central reflecting 187 cases of COVID-19, up from 170 cases the previous week. Cork City North East LEA recorded the second-highest incidence rate in Cork, with a rate of 467.2, reflecting a jump from 152 cases to 197 cases in the period from August 9 to August 16.

Elsewhere in the city, Cork City North West had an incidence rate of 445.4 per 100,000, reflecting 179 cses, up from 144 cases, while Cork City South West recorded 172 cases and a 14-day incidence rate up to August 16 of 365.6.

Cork City South East LEA recorded 137 cases and an incidence rate of 320.2.