Cork’s Tyndall Institute chalks up another major scientific achievement

CORK research laboratory, the Tyndall National Institute, is celebrating another major scientific award this week following the announcement that scientist Brian Corbett has been awarded the prestigious Institute of Physics Katharine Burr Blodgett Medal and Prize for 2021.

The latest prize was awarded for Mr. Corbett’s work in the identification and creation of breakthrough innovative photonic device technology solutions that have driven the development and growth of several startups, and major innovations by multinational companies.

The award follows a recent announcement of a breakthrough by Professor Cian Ó Mathúna, the Macroom born researcher, who led a team which has discovered a new method using magnets to extend battery life in mobile devices.

On awarding the prize, the Institute of Physics (IOP), the representative body for physicists in the UK and Ireland, said in its citation: “Brian Corbett has raised the visibility of Ireland’s high impact technology ability significantly on the world stage. “He is an outstanding recipient for the Katharine Burr Blodgett Medal and Prize.”

The IOP annual awards celebrate physicists at every stage of their career and reflect the wide variety of people, places, organisations, and achievements that make physics such an exciting discipline.

This isn’t the first time Brian Corbett has hit the headlines for innovative technology. He invented the technology that enabled the establishment of Eblana Photonics (2001) to commercialise a scalable laser manufacturing technology that drives down the cost of high-performance, single-wavelength lasers for diverse mass market applications.

His work helped launch Firecomms, the first ever Irish startup to be acquired by a Chinese Corporation (ZJF). The acquisition included a €5 million investment in Firecomms’ engineering team in Cork, resulting in the growth of the team to ~30 today.