Cork's stay-at-home parents should be paid annual salary of €53k, report suggests

A new report has suggested that stay-at-home parents should be paid an annual salary of €53,480, a tally of all the fees which would be payable to people carrying out various household tasks such as childminding, cooking and cleaning.

The report compiled by pension provider Royal London Ireland also included a survey which was conducted by iReach earlier this year.

The results of the survey suggested that 93% of people underestimate the financial value of the stay-at-home parent.

According to the report, there are approximately 349,500 people in Ireland who work as stay-at-home parents – and the vast majority of these (94%) are women.

The work they do is invaluable for their families and irreplaceable for the community, yet more than 8 in 10 people agree that the role of the stay-at-home parent is either under-supported or undervalued by society in Ireland.

According to the life and pension provider’s calculations, which are based on real-world wage data, the cost to employ someone to do the ‘duties’ performed by stay-at-home mams and dads would be an estimated €53,480 per annum. Despite this, survey participants estimated the potential ‘salary’ of the stay-at-home parent at an average of €28,460 per year.

Tony Burke, Cork Broker Consultant, Royal London Ireland said that while most people said they regarded the value of the stay-at-home parent was ‘priceless’ but that when they’re asked to put figures on it, most people undervalue the role.

“While the role of the stay-at-home parent could be described as ‘priceless’, it is interesting to gauge the public’s perception of its value through our annual survey.

"It seems people continue to undervalue the role, pitching it at €28,460, which is similar to last year’s estimate by survey respondents of approximately €28,000.

"It is also well below what we have calculated as the economic cost in 2022, which is €53,480.”

“While the duties and responsibilities that fall upon stay-at-home parents will vary from family to family, we have run some calculations of how much it would cost to replace someone in this role. Interestingly, our evaluation of the cost is more than the €48,946 reported by the Central Statistics Office as the average annual earnings of a person in full-time employment.

"Our figures reveal that it could cost approximately €53,000, if not more, per year.

"And when we asked our survey respondents how much they think, it would cost to employ someone to perform the duties of a stay-at-home parent, most under-estimated it, by thousands.”

According to the survy the majority of people (81%) estimated the stay-at-homeparent’s ‘salary’ to be €40,000 or less (see Appendix). While 12% ofpeople estimated it to be between €40,000 - €50,000, and just 8% of people estimated it to be €50,000 or more.

“It’s understandable that, without doing the calculations, many people may not accurately estimate what the cost would be to replace the stay-at-home parent. What is surprising, is just how much they undervalue it by,” said Mr Burke.