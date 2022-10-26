Cork’s Reuse Republic event is rolled out in Newmarket

Mike Holden from Composting Ireland was at the Cork County Council Reuse Republic Event at IRD Duhallow in Newmarket.

Alex Dorogi and Jennifer Taylor of Refill.ie, Councillor Deirdre O'Brien, Deputy Mayor of Cork County and Cork County Council staff Katherine Corkery and Michelle Green pictured at the Cork County Council Reuse Republic event at IRD Duhallow. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald

Angie Doyle and Eileen Noonan, Newtownshandrum chatting to Jennifer Taylor of Refill.ie at the Cork County Council Reuse Republic event at IRD Duhallow. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald

Councillor Deirdre O'Brien, Deputy Mayor of Cork County, chatting to Carrie Ann Moran of Circular Fashion Ireland at the Cork County Council Reuse Republic Event at IRD Duhallow.

Councillor Deirdre O'Brien, Deputy Mayor of Cork County with Pauline McDonough of Mywaste.ie at the Cork County Council Reuse Republic event at IRD Duhallow.

Helen and Tim Buckley from Mallow chatting to Jessica Baron of IRD Duhallow at the Cork County Council Reuse Republic event which was held at IRD Duhallow. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald

Councillor Deirdre O' Brien, Deputy Mayor of Cork County, chatting to Roger Warburton of the Rediscovery Centre at the Cork County Council Reuse Republic Event at IRD Duhallow.

Eileen Linehan, Assistant CEO IRD Duhallow with Councillor Deirdre O' Brien, Deputy Mayor of Cork County, Councillor Ian Doyle, and Cork County Council Staff Anne Marie Barry, Debbie Hennessy, Katherine Corkery and Michelle Green at the Cork County Council Reuse Republic event at IRD Duhallow.

Cork County Council was delighted to roll out its annual Reuse Republic event which has not been held in recent years due to Covid. This year’s event took place at IRD Duhallow in Newmarket last Tuesday afternoon.

Reuse Republic was launched by Cork County Council staff, Eileen Linehan, Assistant CEO IRD Duhallow and Councillor Deirdre O’Brien, Deputy Mayor of Cork County.

Taking place during National Reuse Month, the event brought together national and local reuse initiatives to exhibit their services and showcase how individuals and communities can take action to reduce their consumption and positively impact climate.

An exciting series of workshops themed around reuse and waste prevention including furniture upcycling, composting and reducing single use plastic took place on the day. The exhibition aims to empower local homes, community groups and businesses to move away from a throw away and single use society and to bring reuse into their daily lives.

As Ireland has committed to reduce food waste by 50 per cent by 2030, in line with the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s), food waste was a core theme of the event. Cork celebrity chef Trisha Lewis, known on Instagram for ‘Trisha’s Transformation’, hosted a cookery demonstration to highlight innovative ways of reducing food waste when cooking meals at home.

Speaking at the launch, Deputy Mayor of the County of Cork, Councillor Deirdre O’Brien, said: “Supporting the local community is the cornerstone of Cork County Council’s approach towards promoting a more circular economy as part of National Reuse month. The emerging ideas from our exhibitors will support the journey of our communities as we adapt to more sustainable ways of living - reducing our consumption and making better choices”.

Chief Executive of Cork County Council Tim Lucey said he welcomed the return of the popular event, which will showcased some inspiring examples of initiatives in Cork County in the move to a circular economy.

“This event is a great opportunity for us to connect with the public and demonstrate the ways in which we can all bring reuse into our daily lives and in doing so have a positive climate impact. Initiatives such as this help to empower communities to take local action as we transition to a low carbon society,” he said.

Michael Twohig Chairperson of IRD Duhallow Clg said IRD was delighted to see this event being hosted in the James O’Keeffe Institute.

“Through Duhallow Revamp we have diverted over 210 tons of furniture from landfill with over 185 tons redistributed back into the community. Our Relove Paint Initiative, in conjunction with Cork County Council, sees unwanted paint collected at Kanturk and Millstreet Civic Amenity Sites, then filtered, remixed and recoloured by our staff to make a high quality low cost paint that we are selling back into the community - a true of example of the circular economy in action.

“Duhallow Community Food Services is also based here and is committed to helping to reduce food waste in their daily operations. We are delighted to welcome everyone to this event and we hope that they will be inspired to take further action in their communities,” he added.