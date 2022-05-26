CORK’S RENTAL CRISIS

Lovely apartments above the Dunnes Stores shop on the Fair Green in Macroom - but there's nobody living there.

AN apartment block with 20 modern flats above the Dunnes Stores shop in Macroom remains unoccupied since it was built in 2005 despite the housing crisis in which people throughout Cork and all over Ireland are crying out for rental accommodation.

One local councillor has described the lack of occupants for the apartments, 16 two-bedroom units and 4 one bedroom flats as ‘scurrilous’ while another has questioned if planning enforcement officials should investigate given that planning permission for the Dunnes Stores shopping centre might have been contingent on the availability of accommodation above the shop.

The Corkman conducted a survey of local towns in villages in mid and north Cork and found just two houses for rent in Macroom and Mallow. There was nothing available in Millstreet, Kanturk and Newmarket while Fermoy had only one house available for rent and there was no availability either in Charleville.

The revelation comes as an Oireachtas committee published a report this week proposing a tax on vacant properties to counter the lack of rental accommodation in towns and villages throughout the country while property owners hold on to houses and buildings, a move which has been welcomed by the homeless charity Peter McVerry Trust.

