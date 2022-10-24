Cork’s Pat McMahon set to take on the gruelling challenge of the Dublin Marathon - barefoot

Pat McMahon has been busy pounding the roads around his native Meelin ahead of taking on next Sunday’s Dublin Marathon barefoot in aid of Mothers First, the charity he founded which provides life-saving food and medicines to mothers living in a poverty stricken region of northern India.

THE Meelin man who has devoted his life to transforming the lives of countless mothers and children in one of India most poverty-stricken regions is preparing to take on his most ‘marathon’ challenge to date.

Pat McMahon will be known to many through the various barefoot walks he has undertaken, including a trek up Ireland’s highest mountain Carrauntuohill, to highlight the issue of global hunger.

This coming Sunday Pat will attempt to run the Dublin City Marathon barefoot (#barefootformothers) in order to raise vital funds for Mothers First, the charity he founded in 2004 in the northern Indian city of Varanasi that delivers life-saving food and medication to malnourished pregnant mothers from the area.

Speaking to The Corkman, Pat said one of his primary objectives in doing the marathon barefoot was to “demonstrate the power of collective action” in a very practical way.

“Mothers First target clinically malnourished mothers with food baskets and essential medicines such as iron and folic acid. Four of our five food and medicine distribution points are already financially covered through long-term funding mechanisms such as direct debit donations from our supporters,” said Pat.

He said the ultimate aim of doing the barefoot marathon was to fully fund the fifth distribution point in the same way, effectively allowing the charity to become a fully financially independent entity.

With this in mind Pat is hoping that through his marathon endeavour he will attract 200 people to set up a direct debit donation of just €5 to aid the work of Mothers First though their dedicated website at www.motherfirstcharity.org.

A series of short videos on the website explains the work the charity undertakes and outlines how the collective action of 200 people each month can make such a massive difference to the lives of women living in poverty thousands of miles away.

“Many of us want to do something to help our world and the people in it. The problems seem vast and our ability to make a difference is challenging and any individual action can all too often seem to be like a mere drop in the ocean,” said Pat.

“However, a monthly €5 donation from 200 people will make all the difference more than 100 mothers, demonstrate the power of collective action and how this can transform small acts of generosity into meaningful and tangible changes to the lives of so many people in need of help,” he added.

Pat said that he has been running up to eight miles a day barefoot around the roads of Duhallow over the past few weeks in preparation for taking on the gruelling Dublin City Marathon course, which he is aiming to complete in a time of around four hours.

“While I am well prepared in terms of my training regime, a lot will depend on how my feet will cope with the different road surfaces along the route,” said Pat.

“It will be a substantial challenge that will likely test my stamina and physical endurance to the limit, but if by doing the marathon I can encourage people to donate to Mother First it will be well worth it,” he added.