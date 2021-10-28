Cork’s own Seán Ó Sé is recipient of TG4 ‘s Lifetime Achievement award

Cork's most famous singer, Seán Ó Sé (84), has been awarded the TG4 Amhránaí na Bliana/Singer of the Year award at the annual Gradaim Ceoil event. The full concert featuring Seán, who was born near Ballylickey but has strong associations with Gaeltacht Mhúscraí through his singing partnership with Seán Ó Riada and Peadar Ó Riada, will be broadcast on TG4 on Halloween, the 25th ainnversary of the establishment of the Irish language TV station

CORK born singer Seán Ó Sé came to national and international attention as the voice of Seán Ó Riada’s ‘Ceoltóirí Chualann’ in the 1960s but has carved out a career for himself after the composer’s early death singing around the world.

But this week Seán, who hails from near Ballylickey in west Cork, was in Belfast where he was among those awarded a prestigious TG4 Gradam Ceoil.

Seán, who regularly appears on stage with Peadar Ó Riada, is in his 80s now but his voice appears to be eternally youthful as he can hit the high notes of Carrickfergus or make merry with ‘An Poc ar Buile’ with the best of today’s singers.

His singing of ‘An Poc Ar Buile’ led to his affectionate nickname ‘The Pucker’, a moniker which has stuck with the retired primary teacher, he taught in Knocknaheeny on the north side of Cork city for decades, since the 1960s.

He has in the past number of years recorded a number of CDs with Peadar Ó Riada where the two have endeavoured to compile the ultimate compendium of classic Irish songs, as Gaeilge and in English and, indeed, some macronic songs in both languages.

Seán will perform in the Gradaim Ceoil concert which is to be broadcast on Sunday from the Whitla Hall in Queen’s University in Belfast where others to be honoured include Steve Cooney, the west Kerry based Australian composer and Armagh singer Niall Hanna. The concert will be broadcast at 9.30pm.