Cork’s legion of De La Salle Brothers to be recalled at Day of Remembrance at community’s spiritual home

Brathair Finbar O'Shea, from Lombardstown near Mallow, was Principal for two terms in Coláiste Íosagáin. He also taught Latin in the school.

Coláiste Íosagáin in Baile Mhúirne (Ballyvourney) was opened by the De La Salle Order in the 1940s and closed in 1989.

PAST pupils of Cork secondary schools such as the De La Salle in Macroom and the now shut Coláiste Iosagáin in Baile Mhúirne will have an opportunity to recall and pay their respects to the deceased De La Salle Brothers who taught in those schools at the order’s first Cemetery Mass to be held since before the pandemic.

The memories of Brother Finbar O’Shea, a two term Principal at Coláiste Íosagáin in Baile Mhúirne who hailed from Lombardstown near Mallow originally, Brother Raymond Granger, who will be remembered as a mathematical genius by students in Baile Mhúirne academy and Brother Benedict Brunnick, a science teacher and accomplished pianist, among many others who taught in Cork schools or hailed from the county, will be recalled at the occasion in Castletown, Co. Laois, on Saturday, July 9.

Brother Caoimhin Mac Fhiobhuí told The Corkman this week that the July Mass would be the first such memorial event to be held since 2017 and remarked that many of the Order’s members had had origins in Cork.

“Some Cork families contributed more than one member as was the case of Michael (Ignatius) and Jeremiah (Xavier) Twomey from Knockavoreen, Kiskeam and Colman (Patrick) Angland and his brother Florian (Florence) from the same place,” he said.

“So many men and women joined different congregations from Kiskeam that it became known as the Holy Ground in Co Cork; other men to join the De La Salle Brothers from there included Edmund (Michael) Murphy, Brendan (William) Herlihy, and Paul (Michael) Moynihan.

“A quick glance at almost 500 crosses in the community cemetery in Castletown, Co Laois, suggests that just about every corner of Cork is well-represented in the community cemetery.”

Brother Kevin, who himself served in Coláiste Íosagáin, recounted a list of brothers which included Brothers Finbar, Benedict and Raymond “There was also Kieran (William) Burke came from the island of Cape Clear, Robert (Timothy) Creedon and Aldric (John) Creedon came from Ballyvourney while Peadar Ó Scanaill came from neighbouring Coolea.

“Eugene (Michael) Crowley hailed from Dunmanway while Declan (Daniel) Lane who spent many years in South Africa came from Newmarket. Albinus (Daniel) Healy came from Clondrohid while Elias (Jeremiah) Golden was a neighbour’s child from Kilnamartra, and Brother Philbert Cronin, also Príomh-oide in Coláiste Iosagáin - that’s just a sample of the fine men who joined the De La Salle order from the Rebel County over the years.”

Brother Kevin said that family members, relatives and past pupils of these, who led ‘eventful even heroic lives’, would have an opportunity to remember them at the Day of Remembrance. Mass would begin at 2pm on July 9 in Castletown.