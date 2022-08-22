Cork’s ‘Grande Dame’ pays a fitting tribute to the memory of ‘The Big Fella’

Three generations of Michael Collins family relations - Michelle Hurley, Coleman Collins, Nora Owen, Catherine O’Mahony, Christine Collins, Emma Hurley-Daniels, Fidelma Collins, Emilie, Charlie and Mollie Hurley-Daniels pictured at the Michael Collins centenary commemoration at Cork’s Imperial Hotel. Photo Joleen Cronin

Col. Ray O’Lehan, Mick O’Dea, artist, Aidan O’Sullivan, grand-nephew of Micheal Collins, Lt. Col Sean Dunne and Superintendent Colm O’Sullivan pictured at the Michael Collins centenary commemoration at Cork’s Imperial Hotel. Photo: Joleen Cronin.

Joe Hawkins, Catherine O’Sullivan, Oisin Hawkins, Jeremy Burke and Barry Burke, family relations of Michael Collins pictured at the centenary commemoration at Cork’s Imperial Hotel. Photo: Joleen Cronin.

The interior of the new ‘Michael Collins Suite’ at the Imperial Hotel, Cork. Previously known as room 115, it was stayed on the two nights prior to his death. Photo: Louis Tang.

Photo of Michael Collins leaving the Imperial Hotel in August 1922. (Original Film has been donated to Collins Barracks in Dublin). Private Collection of Prof W. J O’Donovan/ Military Archives.

DUBBED the Grande Dame’ of Cork, the Imperial Hotel has seen its fair share of famous faces past through its doors over the years, including Michael Collins who spent the final two nights of his tragically short life there.

‘The Big Fella’ left the Imperial Hotel at 6.15am on Tuesday August 22, 1922 with Emmet Dalton in a yellow Leyland Thomas straight eight touring car, along with a small military convey, heading for West Cork.

Shortly before sunset on that fateful day the convoy was ambushed at Béal na Bláth and Collins fatally wounded. His remains were taken back to the Imperial Hotel, where he was examined by a military doctor and formally pronounced dead.

The Imperial has marked the centenary of Michael Collins death with a programme of commemorative events, including the formal opening by his of a room at the hotel dedicated to his memory.

Formerly known simply as room 115, the room where Collins stayed has undergone a significant renovation bringing it back to how it would have appeared a century ago and has been rededicated in his name.

Distinct from other rooms in the hotel it has striking mahogany door and frame, with a brass plate bearing the inscription ‘The Michael Collins Suite’.

The room, the interior of which features an impressive 1920’s style mahogany four-poster bed, period style furnishings and a bust of Collins on the writing desk, was opened by his relatives who stayed on the hotel on Sunday evening.

On Monday a new portrait of Collins by Ennis artist Mick O’Dea commissioned by Imperial Hotel owners the Flynn family was unveiled in the lobby by Michael Collins’ grandniece Fidelma Collins and grandnephew Aidan O’ Sullivan in the presence of Allen and John Flynn.

Other centenary events at the Imperial included a lecture entitled ‘Michael Collins Himself’ delivered by his grandnephew Pól O’Murchu and a bus tour from hotel following the same route that Collins took on the day of his death.

Imperial Hotel owner Allen Flynn said that while it welcomed numerous famous and historic figures during its 206-year history, the connection with Michael Collins was “especially strong” as he was a repeat guest and spent his final night there.

“It is a deep honour for us to pay tribute to Collins with a newly commissioned portrait and by turning the room where he stayed into the majestic Michael Collins Suite,” said Mr Flynn.

“It will be a place for those who have an enduring regard for his place in history to stay in the future,” said Mr Flynn.